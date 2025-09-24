How much will the Vikings pay Jordan Addison? Extension could top $30M per year
Jordan Addison still has this season and next on his rookie contract, as well as a fifth-year option in 2027 that the Vikings will undoubtedly pick up, barring something unexpected. However, Addison will also become eligible for a long-term extension this offseason, and his contract could soon become an interesting talking point.
According to Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV, the Vikings are planning to sign Addison to a lucrative extension. When and how much? That's to be determined.
"He is a No. 1 receiver. But here, No. 2. Wait until you see the contract extension he will sign. The Vikings have, in their minds, this idea that they are going to pay Addison. Now, could that change, could that shift? Sure," Wolfson said on SKOR North's Purple Daily.
Addison is set to make his season debut Sunday in Dublin as the Vikings face the Steelers. He was suspended the first three games of the regular season due to his drunk driving arrest in Los Angeles in July 2024. If Addison can stay out of trouble off the field and produce like he has his first two seasons in the NFL, then signing him to an extension is a no-brainer for a team that has its starting quarterback (J.J. McCarthy) on a rookie contract.
How much could Addison get?
"Jordan Addison can get one of those Garrett Wilson-type contracts, if not more. Terry McLaurin. $30 million a year, plus," Wolfson speculated. "He is that good. He would be a No. 1 on so many different teams."
What's the timeline to get an extension done with Addison?
"The Vikings are going to have a decision to make on Addison within the next offseason or two. They love him and seem to be confident that his off-the-field issues are a thing of the past, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they look to keep him around as Justin Jefferson’s long-term running mate," says Vikings On SI's Will Ragatz.
"A deal would be at least in the $25-29 million per year range, which is what other top No. 2 receivers like Tee Higgins, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, and Jameson Williams are making. Addison’s camp will likely push for $30M or more. With one more year of his rookie deal and then the fifth-year option in 2027, it doesn’t necessarily have to be done next offseason. Also of note, since you can’t pay everybody, is that the Vikings could get out of T.J. Hockenson's contract in 2027 without too much dead cap."
If the Vikings handle Addison the way they dealt with Jefferson, it could mean they pick up Addison's fifth-year option after this season and then use the next year or so to iron out the details of an extension before the start of Addison's fifth season in 2027.
The Vikings exercised Jefferson's fifth-year option in April 2023 (between his third and fourth seasons) and then signed him to a four-year, $140 million contract extension in June 2024.