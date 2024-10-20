If not for penalty, Will Reichard would have attempted 68-yard game-winner vs. Lions
Will Reichard nearly had a chance to set the record for the NFL’s longest made field goal.
Trailing 31-29 in the waning seconds of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sam Darnold hit Jalen Nailor for a 20-yard gain to the 50-yard line and clocked the ball with one second remaining. But Christian Darrisaw was called for an illegal formation penalty that backed the Vikings up five yards to their 45-yard line.
But had they not been hit with the penalty, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said he would have let his rookie kicker attempt the potentially game-winning field goal, which would have been a 68-yarder.
“I was thinking about sending him anyway,” O’Connell said. “When the penalty marked it back, I think it would have been about a 73-yard field goal. At that point, just outside his range. But yeah, I absolutely, hopefully, would have gave him a swing there. ... It would have been phenomenal to see (Reichard) get a swing."
If Reichard had gotten a chance to attempt the 68-yard field goal and made it, that not only would have won the game for the Vikings, it also would have set the record for the NFL's longest made field goal. Currently, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker holds the record for the NFL's longest field goal, a 66-yard game-winner over the Lions back in 2021.
But Reichard never got the chance with the Vikings backed up the additional five yards, and Darnold was sacked on a Hail Mary attempt the following play, putting an end to the game and the Vikings' perfect record with a 31-29 defeat.
Nevertheless, it's clear Reichard has already earned the trust of O'Connell in his rookie season, and for good reason. On Sunday, Reichard was a perfect 3 for 3 on his field goals, including a 57-yarder in the first quarter, and 2 for 2 on his extra points. Reichard is yet to miss a kick this season, going a perfect 9 for 9 with a long from 58 and 16 for 16 on extra points.