Jonathan Greenard praises J.J. McCarthy's mentality during latest injury setback
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is nearing a return to the playing field. When McCarthy does suit up against for the Vikings is still a bit up in the air, but it could be as soon as the Oct. 19 game against the Eagles, if all goes well.
Just two years into his career, McCarthy has now dealt with injuries that have prevented him from playing all or portions of the season for two straight years. However, according veteran pass rusher Jonathan Greenard, the second-year QB is handling this injury much better than he did last year.
"Just based off last year to now, he's taking it way differently. You can just kind of see he knows he's going to come back. I think last year he kind of knew that he wasn't going to be coming back anytime soon," said Greenard on a recent interview on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.
McCarthy suffered an ankle injury in the team's Week 2 loss to the Falcons. The 22-year-old has missed the following three weeks and could be in line for a return following the team's Week 6 bye. In his place, Carson Wentz has thrown for 759 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions while leading the Vikings to a 2-1 record in that time.
"But just to see he still has the same fight. I mean, if you seen him this past game — any game — he's one of the first guys cheering everybody on after a big touchdown or a big play, as if he just got off the field. Sometimes we got to pull him back. He's still dealing with that ankle," continued Greenard. "But just his infectious spirit and how he just makes sure everything is not about him. Sometimes you see guys get injured and they kind of get down in the dumps and they're like, 'Oh man, everything's over.' I haven't seen that at all."
Following the team's return from two straight international games, head coach Kevin O'Connell noted that McCarthy will get extensive work at the Vikings' practice facility over the bye, as they continue to work towards his return.
"We'll be able to get him some extensive work, kind of as a lead-in to next week," said O'Connell on Monday. "And then I anticipate his workload building up. We're gonna really take advantage of that bonus Monday (practice), not only with him but with our whole team.
Subscribe: Sign up for the FREE Vikings On SI newsletter
Greenard also credited Wentz for the way he stepped up in McCarthy's absence. The veteran QB joined the team on Aug. 24, following the end of Vikings training camp. He is the latest veteran quarterback to get his chance operating the Kevin O'Connell offense.
During his three games as the team's starting QB, he helped blow out the Bengals, fell short in a comeback attempt in Dublin against the Steelers, and then did complete a fourth-quarter comeback against the Browns in London.
"Shout out to both [Eric Wilson and Carson Wentz], they really stepped up and made some huge strides," said Greenard when talking about guys who stepped up in place of injured starters. "With Carson, you've just seen it, he's just a vet. I have the most confidence in Carson anytime. He's just been a great guy to be around in the building. Whenever he's talking about the game plan, it just resonates more, you're talking with a vet. Being a great mentor to J.J. [McCarthy] as well."