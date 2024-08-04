Justin Jefferson 'so scared' to injure hamstring again, exercising caution
The hamstring ailment that cost Justin Jefferson seven games last season was the first injury of his NFL career. That time away from the game has remained on the Vikings superstar's mind heading into the 2024 campaign. Always the ultimate competitor, Jefferson hated being out last year and is doing everything he can to make sure he stays healthy this season.
"I'm so scared for it to happen again," he said this week. "I've been overly cautious about it. Just trying to take care of my body in the right way, trying to find new ways and new things that I can implement on my day-to-day life that will better help me throughout the season. I've definitely been working on my hamstrings a little bit more and making sure that I'm injury-proof."
After a ridiculous four-game start to the 2023 season, even by his standards — Jefferson had 543 yards and three touchdowns through four weeks — a hamstring injury against the Chiefs in Week 5 sidelined him until December. Jefferson eventually returned and was back to his dominant ways down the stretch, but the Vikings fell short of the playoffs.
Eventually, he'll get to a point where he's no longer thinking about the possibility of injury. But for now, Jefferson and the Vikings are trying to exercise a bit of caution.
"I'll get to the point where I feel like I'm not going to think of it again," he said. "Because I'm gonna push it to where it's way strong enough for it not to happen again. It's just all about being confident in it ... and I can go out there and play freely."
One example of that approach is that Jefferson took a rest day on Wednesday ahead of a team day off on Thursday. He's still just 25 years old, but the Vikings want to be smart with their best player and the face of their franchise.
"Not overly pushing my body," Jefferson said when asked what he's doing to try to prevent injury. "Know when to turn it on, turn it off. I just gotta watch myself throughout practices. Play at a fast pace, play very hard ... but also just take a step back every once in a while just to give my body a break and rest up a little bit."
Vikings training camp recap, Day 9: Chemistry growing between Darnold, Jefferson