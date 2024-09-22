Matthew Coller: Stephon Gilmore was the final piece
EAGAN — When the Minnesota Vikings left Cleveland following back-to-back days of joint practices, they knew that their defense had a chance to be pretty good.
They had flustered the Browns’ offense, created pressure and made some splash plays. Their big offseason additions Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel and Blake Cashman were fitting nicely so it wasn’t exactly a surprise that they had started to come together as a unit. But the one area that kept cropping up throughout camp was at cornerback. With Shaq Griffin sidelined, players like Akayleb Evans, Fabian Moreau and Andrew Booth Jr. got shots at first-team reps against the Vikings’ star receivers. The results were often highlight-reel plays by the offense.
So the Vikings signed veteran Stephon Gilmore to a one-year contract right after the joint practices. It seemed to be a tourniquet for a cornerback unit that was suspect. The idea was that if the 35-year-old former defensive MVP had anything left in the tank, then the rest of the defense could cook.
Through two games, they have definitely been cooking. Heading into Week 3, the Vikings rank fifth best in the NFL in defensive Expected Points Added and seventh in net yards adjusted for sacks and interceptions.
That is in no small part because Gilmore has stepped in and performed like a No. 1 corner. During his first two weeks as a Viking he has often matched up against opponents’ best wide receivers. Per PFF: In Week 1, Malik Nabers caught two passes for 29 yards when matched up with Gilmore and then Deebo Samuel was targeted four times for 28 yards when Gilmore was defending him. He saw three targets with Brandon Aiyuk in his area for a total of 31 yards against.
Overall Gilmore ranks as the 13th highest graded starting corner in the NFL by PFF through two weeks. That is simply not the type of performance the Vikings have received from cornerbacks against challenging assignments in the recent past.
“I'm very fortunate to have him on our team,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Friday.
Fortunate indeed. Gilmore’s presence has created a trickle-down effect in which the Vikings’ other corners — two solid veterans in Shaq Griffin and Byron Murphy Jr. — aren’t seeing as much of the receiver freak list. Against the Giants Griffin was targeted zero times vs. Nabers and Murphy Jr. only saw him three times. Versus the 49ers, Samuel likewise did not have a target going against Griffin and Murphy Jr. only had two.
Gilmore’s numbers are not boosted by limited snap counts. He has been on the field for the 20th most plays among all corners in the NFL.
That’s remarkable considering he only signed on August 18.
“His ability to come in and be in a good enough shape, understand his body over a long career, what he's needed to do to be prepared to play speaks volumes for Steph,” O’Connell said. “Once he's gotten here, his ability to handle what we do, how we want to play. He's got some familiarity with the defense, but Flo [Brian Flores] has taken this to a different place in many aspects from what they did together before. It speaks to the type of player, football intelligence, smart, tough, dependable, loves football. He just so happens to be one of those guys that's done it for a long time at a high level.”
The veteran corner was very casual about his ability to quickly pick up Flores’ defense and play at a high level.
“It’s been good because I’ve been with Flo in the New England days so it’s kind of been easy and my teammates make it easier by communicating with me, it’s not too hard,” Gilmore said. “Now it’s just the preparation, learning the other team, trying to figure out what they’re going to do to you, trying to figure out how they’re going to attack and go from there.”
Over his career Gilmore has five Pro Bowl appearances — the same as Hall of Famers Ronde Barber and Ty Law. According to PFF, opposing QBs have played at a backup level when they are targeting him over their careers with a 56.5% completion percentage and 78.3 QB rating. He has only allowed over a 90 rating into his coverage once since 2015.
What is it about his game that has allowed the elder statesman to keep playing at a high level?
Brandon Powell explained it from the wide receiver’s perspective.
“I went against him my rookie year, we had a joint practice and it was like he knew all of your routes,” Powell said. “No matter where you lined up, no matter how you came off the ball, he knows that there’s only so much you can do as a receiver. That’s a veteran cornerback who has played a lot of football when he knows exactly what you’re doing before you even do it. That’s what makes him so special. He understands football, he knows concepts. It is hard to beat guys like that.”
Powell continued…
“Him being long, being able to move and get out of his breaks and the fact he already knows what you’re doing, that’s like a receiver on defense. He’s running your route for you. He had a play in New York where he darn near ran the route for the receiver. Seeing that in practice and in the games is a blessing to watch.”
Justin Jefferson said that Gilmore reminds him of Patrick Peterson with the presence that he immediately brings to the secondary and his natural playmaking ability.
“Watching him on the side[line] is very cool, honestly,” Jefferson said. “Goes to show that it doesn’t matter if you still have that top-tier speed, just the reflexes and IQ of the game, that’s all he really needs.”
The Vikings entire defense is set to be tested on Sunday when they face off with the Houston Texans. Quarterback CJ Stroud is flanked by receivers Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell, who O’Connell said make up possibly the most dangerous trio in the league. Collins already has 252 yards receiving and Stroud has a 104.7 QB rating with a 69.1% completion percentage, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Brian Flores will have the option to have Gilmore track Collins or play on a particular side and attempt to funnel the Texans in the other direction. Whatever way he chooses Gilmore, it’s something that they wouldn’t have been able to do before he arrived in late August.
“He's got instincts, he's got smarts, experience,” Flores said. “Some things you really can't measure.”