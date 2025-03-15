Minnesota Vikings 2025 free agency tracker: Day 6 news and rumors
We are now on the sixth day of NFL free agency and while many of the top free agents have come and gone, some major storylines remain unresolved pertaining to the Minnesota Vikings.
We'll have the latest news and rumors as it breaks on Saturday, follow below:
8 a.m. – What to look out for on Saturday
Two of the major burning questions left for the Vikings are what they will do at quarterback and WR3. While the conventional wisdom is that J.J. McCarthy is to start and the Vikings need merely a backup, the lack of decision from Aaron Rodgers continues to muddy the pond, with the Vikings reportedly kicking the tires on bringing him in. It remains unlikely though, in which case the Vikings will be going for one of the remaining backups still on the market, with names such as Joe Flacco, Carson Wentz, and Jameis Winston still not picked up. There is still uncertainty over the future of another familiar face, Kirk Cousins, whose situation with the Atlanta Falcons is yet to be determined.
We'll also be keeping an eye on the Vikings' WR3 situation. The fanciful dream scenario of signing Cooper Kupp was crushed on Friday when he signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, but it was also likely the Vikings would look to spend less, and hosted former Arizona Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore yesterday.