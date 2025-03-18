Mock draft tracker: The latest Vikings predictions from the experts
Teams across the NFL spent the first week of free agency drastically altering the looks of their rosters. None more so than the Vikings. Minnesota splashed cash in free agency, bolstering the offensive and defensive lines, and the cornerback room. It's set the stage for them to draft the best player available in the first round of the NFL draft on April 24.
We'll be tracking the latest mock draft predictions, so follow along for updates.
3/18 - NFL.com - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Daniel Jeremiah is back with his third mock and he has the Viking snagging South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori in the first round.
"With Harrison Smith entering Year 14, the Vikings go get a young safety with the ability to impact the game in a variety of ways," Jeremiah wrote.
3/18 - ESPN - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Mel Kiper Jr., in his mock 2.0, has the Vikings taking Texas standout corner Jahdae Barron in the first round.
"Barron... picked off five passes last season, showing his ball skills. He ran a 4.39 at the combine, showing his speed. And he played more than 600 snaps at both slot corner and outside corner over the past two seasons, showing his versatility. I really like this fit," Kipe said.
3/18 - FOX - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Starks appears to be a popular post-free agency pick for the Vikings. FOX's Joel Klatt also has the Vikings taking the Georgia star in the first round.
"The Vikings bolstered their interior on both sides of the ball in free agency, allowing them to draft Starks here. You've got to strengthen a pass defense that gave up the fifth-most passing yards last season. Starks can help there, showing great instincts," wrote Klatt.
3/17 - CBS Sports - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
With Cam Bynum off to the Colts this offseason and Harrison Smith, potentially, in his final season, Minnesota could look to add a safety in the first round. CBS Sports' draft analyst Mike Renner has the Vikings taking a Georgia safety with the No. 24 pick. Mixing Georgia, safety and first round pick with Vikings fans doesn't bring back fond memories though.
"I just can't fathom the Vikings passing on Malaki Starks given how his versatility would play in Brian Flores' defense. The only thing stopping it is general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's track-record with Georgia safeties," wrote Renner.
3/17 - 33rd Team - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
The Vikings added a couple big veteran names to the interior of their defensive line in free agency. That doesn't stop them from adding a younger piece for the future in the first round in April. Kyle Crabbs over at the 33rd Team has Minnesota taking Oregon's Derrick Harmon with with No. 24 pick.
"Minnesota's overhaul of the trenches in free agency has been impressive to watch," wrote Crabbs. "Still, how much does Javon Hargrave have left in the tank? For one of the league's best rosters, getting young names in the pipeline to take over long-term is a must for Minnesota to sustain its window."
3/13 - Yahoo! - Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
Yahoo's Nate Tice and Charles McDonald have Minnesota selecting East Carolina's Shavon Revel Jr. with their first-round pick.
"Revel didn't work out in Indianapolis as he puts the final touches on his ACL recovery, but he measured well and 6-1 cornerbacks with long arms, big hands and his type of athleticism don't come around very often. He's a great chess piece for Brian Flores' defens," wrote Yahoo.
3/12 - CBS Sports - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The Vikings brought back Byron Murphy Jr. and added Isaiah Rodgers to their CB room during the first week of free agency. They still could use some help in that room though. CBS' Chris Trapasso has Minnesota selecting talented Michigan corner Will Johnson in the first round.
"Even though the Vikings re-signed Byron Murphy and added Isaiah Rodgers, this would be too talented of a prospect for Minnesota to pass on," wrote Trapasso
3/5 - The Athletic - Kelvin Banks Jr., OT/G, Texas
Heading into free agency, one of the Vikings' biggest need is shoring up the interior of their offensive line. In his mock draft 1.0, The Athletic's Dane Brugler has Minnesota taking Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr., who is projected to move to guard in the NFL.
"The projection of Banks moving to guard was never about size, it was more about his play style. He has the tools to stay outside, but several teams see his best long-term position inside, which fits what the Vikings could be looking for with this pick," wrote Brugler.
2/25 - ESPN - Grey Zabel, G/C, North Dakota State
Heading into the Combine, the Vikings still need plenty of help on the interior of their offensive line. ESPN's Mel Kiper, in his mock 1.0, has Minnesota taking Bison standout Grey Zabel, who can play at either guard or center in the NFL.
"Enter Zabel, the ultimate swing man who can play anywhere. He played both tackle spots and both guard spots in college, and he took reps at center at the Senior Bowl -- where he quieted any concerns about his level of competition at North Dakota State by dominating. I love his pass-blocking fundamentals, and he's a Round 1-caliber player," wrote Kiper.
2/18 - NFL - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
With free agency still a month away, there remains some uncertainty over who will man the Vikings' backfield. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, in his mock 2.0, has the Vikings going running back with their first round selection, taking Ohio State stud TreVeyon Henderson.
"The Vikings have had an up-close look at what a dynamic runner can do for an offense that also features a loaded passing attack (SEE: Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit). Minnesota finds its own RB weapon in Henderson, with Aaron Jones headed for free agency," wrote Jeremiah.