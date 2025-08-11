New Minnesota Vikings 53-man roster projection: Who's in and who's out?
This feels like a good time for an updated Vikings 53-man roster projection. Almost three weeks of training camp and one preseason game are in the books. Joint practices with the Patriots and two more preseason games await, but roster cutdown day (August 26) is suddenly just two weeks away. We've also gotten some recent news that will affect the outlook at a specific position.
Quarterbacks (3)
- In: J.J. McCarthy, Sam Howell, Max Brosmer (R)
- Out: Brett Rypien
It's looking more and more like it'll be tough for the Vikings to keep Brosmer off of the 53. His performance in Saturday's game, albeit against low-tier competition, was encouraging. The rookie out of Minnesota completed 5 of 8 passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Rypien was just 1 for 4 for 6 yards, although he did throw a perfect deep ball that was dropped. The Vikings will likely want to keep all four of their quarterbacks around, so part of the equation might be which of Brosmer and Rypien they feel less likely to lose on waivers. Howell's strong game has temporarily quieted the skepticism around his QB2 viability.
Running backs and fullback (4)
- In: Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason, C.J. Ham, Zavier Scott
- Out: Ty Chandler, Tre Stewart (R)
There's been a real competition taking place between Scott and Chandler for the Vikings' RB3 job in training camp. On Saturday, Scott may have surged into the lead. The former UConn and Maine standout, who used to play wide receiver, picked up 51 yards on eight touches and looked good in the process. He's a physical back at 6'1", 219, and he can catch the ball out of the backfield.
With that said, Chandler is more explosive and still very much in the mix. Unlike Scott, he's actually proven it at the NFL regular season level with his play late in the 2023 season. Pass protection ability could be the deciding factor.
Wide receivers (5)
- In: Justin Jefferson, Jalen Nailor, Lucky Jackson, Tai Felton (R), Tim Jones
- Out: Jeshaun Jones, Thayer Thomas, Myles Price (R), Silas Bolden (R), Dontae Fleming (R), Robert Lewis (R)
- Reserve/suspended: Jordan Addison
- IR: Rondale Moore
With Addison suspended for the first three games and Moore likely out for the year after suffering a significant knee injury on Saturday, the Vikings figure to be in the market to add a receiver from outside the building. Maybe that's a trade for someone like Adam Thielen, or maybe it's a free agent like Gabe Davis or Brandon Powell. Right now, Jackson would open the season as the WR3. Felton will make it, but that fifth spot could go a number of different ways. Bolden has a shot because of his punt return ability, but among undrafted rookies, Price and Fleming have been more impressive as receivers. Lewis has been hurt.
Tight ends (4)
- In: T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Nick Vannett, Ben Yurosek (R)
- Out: Giovanni Ricci, Bryson Nesbit (R)
- IR: Gavin Bartholomew (R)
With the Vikings perhaps leaning into more two-tight end looks due to their depth concerns at receiver and their focus on the running game, I think keeping four makes sense. The veteran Vannett, a recent addition, can be a Johnny Mundt replacement in some respects. Yurosek has more receiving upside and has had a strong first training camp while Bartholomew has been hurt.
Offensive linemen (9)
- In: Christian Darrisaw, Brian O'Neill, Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, Donovan Jackson (R), Blake Brandel, Justin Skule, Walter Rouse, Michael Jurgens
- Out: Joe Huber (R), Logan Brown (R), Henry Byrd, Matt Nelson, Leroy Watson, Vershon Lee (R)
- IR: Zeke Correll (R)
For now, I'm not making any changes here from my last 53-man projection two months ago. But Huber is certainly making a case for himself. The undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin had an incredible 94.7 PFF grade on a team-high 55 snaps against the Texans. His run blocking is impressive.
The question is who you take off if you want to put Huber on the roster. Skule hasn't had the greatest training camp, but he's been mostly going against Jonathan Greenard, who has frequently looked like the Vikings' best (healthy) player. I don't see him getting cut. Brandel's guard-tackle versatility and experience make him a lock. Jurgens is needed as the backup center. And Rouse, who also has some tackle-guard versatility, has played well. It's not out of the question that Huber or Brown could make it, though.
Defensive linemen (6)
- In: Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave, Harrison Phillips, Jalen Redmond, Levi Drake Rodriguez, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (R)
- Out: Taki Taimani, Elijah Williams (R), Jonathan Harris, Travis Bell
This group of six seems relatively set. You've got the three obvious starters and then a trio of second-string guys who have impressed in camp. Redmond and Rodriguez have been standouts in padded practices. Ingram-Dawkins, as a fifth-round rookie with a high ceiling, isn't getting cut. Taimani did some good things last year and Williams — who was signed as a rookie minicamp tryout player — was fun to watch on Saturday, but those guys can probably be put through to the practice squad.
Outside linebackers (5)
- In: Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner, Gabriel Murphy, Bo Richter
- Out: Tyler Batty (R), Chaz Chambliss (R)
No changes needed here. Murphy had an awesome game against the Texans and has solidified himself as the Vikings' No. 4 OLB. He should see real weekly snaps in that rotation for Brian Flores. Richter also seems like a safe bet to make the roster and contribute quite a bit on special teams. Batty and Chambliss are both practice squad candidates.
Linebackers (4)
- In: Blake Cashman, Ivan Pace Jr., Eric Wilson, Kobe King (R)
- Out: Brian Asamoah II, Austin Keys (R), Dorian Mausi (R)
Asamoah has seemed like the odd man out since the Vikings signed Wilson and drafted King in the sixth round. The fourth-year 'backer has carved out a role on special teams, but releasing him would come with some cap savings and open up a spot for the younger King. It feels like Keys probably has a future in Minnesota, though that'll start on the practice squad.
Safeties (4)
- In: Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson, Jay Ward
- Out: Tavierre Thomas, Kahlef Hailassie, Mishael Powell (R), Gervarrius Owens
The top four are pretty clearly set here; the question is whether or not the Vikings keep a fifth safety. Thomas, an eighth-year vet, has a chance to make the cut due to his special teams value. Hailassie had two interceptions on Saturday and is certainly in the mix as well. It may come down to whether or not the Vikings keep an extra guy at a position like OLB or corner.
Cornerbacks (6)
- In: Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers, Jeff Okudah, Mekhi Blackmon, Dwight McGlothern, Zemaiah Vaughn (R)
- Out: Ambry Thomas, Reddy Steward, Keenan Garber (R)
I'm not sure if you can cut either McGlothern or Vaughn after the training camps they've had. McGlothern has been a playmaking machine, while Vaughn has consistently shown up with his length and stickiness in coverage. The buzz might've grown to a point where neither one would be able to make it through waivers to the practice squad. Plus, you can always use depth on the active roster at cornerback.
Specialists (3)
- In: Will Reichard, Ryan Wright, Andrew DePaola
- Out: Oscar Chapman
Frankly, I have no real sense of where the Vikings' punter competition stands. I'll still give the job to Wright for now.