'Please help!' Ex-Vikings kicker pleads with FedEx for lost package
John Parker Romo is just like everyone else.
The NFL kicker, who played four games for the Minnesota Vikings this season, is pleading with FedEx on social media to help him locate a package that was supposed to be sent to his house.
"Please help!" Parker Romo began, "lost a package that the Vikings sent to my house. The stuff is invaluable to me and I would appreciate the extra efforts in finding this box. It has a helmet, game ball, cleats, jersey, and all my Vikings gear."
Parker Romo might be talking about the game ball from Minnesota's win at over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Nov. 24. The Vikings posted video from the end of the that game showing long snapper Jake McQuaide making sure to get the game ball from a ball boy after Parker Romo drilled the game-winning field goal in overtime.
in four games with the Vikings, Parker Romo made 11 of 12 field goals and seven of eight extra points. He got a four-game stint with Minnesota when rookie kicker Will Reichard missed a month on injured reserve.
Reichard got his job back upon returning to health, but he has since made only 10 of 14 field goals. Against Detroit Sunday night, Reichard missed a 51-yard field goal and shanked a kickoff out of bounds to help Detroit score three points to end the first half.
Parker Romo signed to the practice squad with the New England Patriots three days after being waived by the Vikings, but he did not appear in any more regular season games.