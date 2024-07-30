Report: Vikings likely to add a 'recognizable' name at cornerback in coming weeks
The Vikings have made a couple minor additions to their secondary since starting cornerback Mekhi Blackmon went down with a torn ACL, signing CB Jacobi Francis as a camp body and veteran safety Bobby McCain (who can also play in the slot). They also appear to be moving second-year player Jay Ward from safety to corner.
But those aren't particularly consequential moves. The Vikings are unlikely to be done, and there's a real chance they go out and get a notable cornerback at some point before the season starts.
"I fully anticipate a recognizable name coming in (at corner) in the coming weeks," KSTP's Darren Wolfson said on SKOR North.
There are several free agent options who could interest the Vikings. From this list of eight corners I compiled last week, only Jerry Jacobs (Rams) has since become unavailable. Brian Flores has history with both Xavien Howard and J.C. Jackson. Adoree Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon are slightly younger options with proven track records as starters. Former defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore still has plenty left in the tank.
A veteran like Gilmore could be signed in mid or late August and still be ready to roll for Week 1. "I firmly believe he is one of a few names on the Vikings' radar," Wolfson said of Gilmore.
The Vikings could also look to make a trade for a cornerback closer to final roster cuts. GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has gone that route before.
Not only are the Vikings without Blackmon, they're also currently missing veteran starter Shaq Griffin, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Griffin isn't expected to be out for long, but Minnesota is extremely shorthanded at cornerback at the moment. The Vikings are currently rolling out Byron Murphy Jr., Akayleb Evans, Duke Shelley, and Andrew Booth Jr. as their top four players at the position in training camp.