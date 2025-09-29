Self-inflicted pressure: Wentz headlines Vikings’ latest PFF grades
As expected, the Minnesota Vikings received bad grades from Pro Football Focus after Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Steelers.
As a team, the Vikings' 60.4 offensive grade was the lowest of the season. That isn't saying much considering they were average to below average against the Falcons (63.0), Bengals (64.3) and Bears (68.3). For context, the Lions have had scored offensive marks of 89.5 against the Ravens and 85.2 against the Bears.
Top 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 20 snaps)
- WR Justin Jefferson, 75.1
- RB Zavier Scott, 73.7
- RT Justin Skule, 66.7
- LG Blake Brandel, 63.6
- RG Will Fries, 59.6
It's no surprise that Jefferson was the star. He had 10 catches for 116 yards, including eight receptions in the first half. Scott was a force in the receiving game as the No. 2 back with Aaron Jones still on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Scott had six catches out of the backfield, looking more and more like a reliable weapon and a terrific third down back.
Bottom 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 20 snaps)
- TE Josh Oliver, 46.2
- C Michael Jurgens, 46.4
- TE T.J. Hockenson, 47.7
- WR Jordan Addison, 55.6
- QB Carson Wentz, 56.4
It's not really clear why Oliver received such a low mark because there were no glaring issues with him, but it's easy to explain Jurgens' rough game. The backup center replaced Ryan Kelly and allowed two sacks and allowed Wentz to get hit another time. He scored a 57.2 in pass blocking and a team-worst 37.8 run blocking grade.
Hockenson's grade was lowered significantly because he had a 26.9 pass blocking grade, though he was only in pass protection for three snaps, according to PFF.
Addison was charged with two drops, which lowered his grade on a day that he had four catches for 114 yards, including an 81-yarder late in the fourth quarter.
Wentz and self-inflicted pressures
Wentz was under pressure on 38.9% of 54 drop backs and he scored rather poorly overall despite throwing for 350 yards. PFF tracked him for three turnover-worthy passes (he threw two interceptions). Both of his interceptions came when he was in a "clean" pocket, and he was 7 of 13 for 74 yards when under pressure. His under pressure grade was a dismal 29.6.
In two starts, Wentz is to blame for 28.6% of the pressures he's endured, PFF says. The rest of the pressure on Wentz has been attributed to the left tackle (14.3%), left guard (14.3%), center (14.3%), right guard (10.7%), right tackle (17.9%) and tight end (7.1%).
Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)
- DT Jalen Redmond, 77.0
- OLB Jonathan Greenard, 72.4
- CB Byron Murphy Jr., 68.9
- LB Eric Wilson, 68.6
- S Josh Metellus, 64.2
Redmond had Minnesota's only two sacks on a day that the defense was credited with just seven pressures on Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers targeted Murphy just once all game, and that pass fell incomplete.
Bottom 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)
- LB Ivan Pace Jr., 45.7
- S Theo Jackson, 46.7
- DT Javon Hargrave, 47.0
- DB Isaiah Rodgers, 51.6
- OLB Dallas Turner, 55.1
Pace had a rough game with two missed tackles. He was also the guy covering DK Metcalf when he broke free for an 80-yard touchdown. Rodgers also had two missed tackles, though his coverage was solid with only 26 yards allowed on four completions to his man.