There are 2 ways to watch Thursday night's Vikings-Rams game
The NFL's Thursday Night Football games have been delivered on Amazon Prime the past couple of seasons and this week's feature game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams will be no different, though there will be an alternative option for local fans of both teams.
If you don't have access to Amazon Prime, the local FOX affiliates in Minnesota and the Los Angeles area will have coverage. For example, if you live in the Minnesota-St. Paul area the game will be available on FOX 9. If you're in the L.A. area, FOX 11 will have the game.
The announcers for Thursday Night Football will be, as usual, Al Michaels on play-by-play along with Kirk Herbstreit serving as the analyst. The sideline reporter is Kaylee Hartung.
Thursday night's game will kick off at 7:15 p.m. CT.
On Sunday, since the Vikings won't be playing, the doubleheader on CBS will bring Philadelphia at Cincinnati to Minnesota homes, followed by the matchup between Washington and Chicago. The 12 p.m.. CT game on FOX on Sunday will feature Green Bay against Jacksonville.