Top 5 interior offensive line options for Vikings early in 2025 NFL draft

The Vikings need to beef up the middle of their line, whether in free agency or the draft.

Will Ragatz

Sep 23, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) celebrates as he leaves the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Mississippi 24-10.
Sep 23, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) celebrates as he leaves the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Mississippi 24-10. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
With the NFL's pre-draft process heating up, it's a good time to get familiar with some of the players the Minnesota Vikings could target with their first pick in April. Here at Vikings On SI, we're taking a look at five players at positions of need who the Vikings should be looking at, whether with the 24th pick or after trading down a bit. We've done cornerbacks and defensive tackles so far. Next up are the interior offensive linemen.

As is tradition around these parts, the Vikings enter the offseason in need of upgrades on the interior of their offensive line. Armed with plenty of cap space, that figures to be one of their top priorities in free agency. But even if they sign two starting guards, it's still an area they could address early in April's draft, which is all about taking the best players available. And if they only sign one guard to a big contract, this will be very much in play at 24 or after trading down (which I kind of expect Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to do). Let's go over five IOL names to keep in mind.

Tyler Booker, Alabama

Tyler Booker
Apr 13, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) celebrates after the offense scored a touchdown during the A-Day scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Tyler Booker is a beast of a guard who would be very tempting at No. 24 if he makes it that far. Listed at 6'5", 325 pounds, he started at left guard for Alabama and was an All-American last season. Booker is a powerful player who can anchor in pass protection and dislodge bodies in the run game. He's a concistent producer who will bring a high floor and ceiling to whichever team draft him. Booker, who has also been praised for his leadership qualities, was high school teammates with J.J. McCarthy at IMG Academy in 2020. He hasn't even turned 21 yet.

Armand Membou, Missouri

Armand Membou
Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou (79) at the line of scrimmage against the Florida Gators during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Membou is one of several prospects who played tackle in college but probably fits better at guard in the NFL. At 6'3", 314, he has the arm length and skill set to remain at tackle, but NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah believes he "has the tools to become an All-Pro guard," comparing him to 2021 first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker. Membou is a big-time athlete who was one of the highest-graded tackles in the country last season. Like Booker, he turns 21 shortly before the draft.

Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

Grey Zabel
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team offensive lineman Grey Zabel of North Dakota State (77) and National team offensive lineman Caleb Rogers of Texas Tech (76) battle with National team defensive lineman Ty Robinson of Nebraska (94) during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Zabel was maybe the single biggest winner of last week's Senior Bowl practices. He shined across all three days in Mobile, AL, which is especially huge for a small-school player making a jump up in competition. He brings impressive versatility, having played left tackle, right tackle, and left guard in his college career. The 6'6" Zabel is tough, athletic, and plays with some of the nastiness that you want to see from offensive linemen. He doesn't have the longest arms, which is why he projects best at guard or maybe even center in the NFL.

Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Donovan Jackson
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jackson spent two-plus years starting at left guard for the Buckeyes before kicking out to left tackle last season after star teammate and projected first-round pick Josh Simmons got injured. He's a 6'4", 320-pound mauler with a firm anchor, good awareness, and plenty of athleticism to pull or get to the second level in the run game. Despite holding his own at tackle, Jackson's NFL future appears to be at guard, where he should be an immediate starter.

Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

Jonah Savaiinaea
Nov 25, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea (71) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half of the Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Savaiinaea started his college career at right guard, then mostly played on the outside over the past two seasons. He was back to working at guard at the Senior Bowl, impressing with his violent hands and powerful anchor. He's 6'5", 336, and has plenty of arm length. Savaiinaea is a beast of a lineman who helped himself out last week in Mobile and could be a good fit for the Vikings if they trade down into the second round.

