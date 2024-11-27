TV announcers, channel, betting line for Vikings-Cardinals in Week 13
The Vikings' game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday will be broadcast on FOX by one of the best announcer duos in the NFL. It'll be Joe Davis and Greg Olsen on the call as Sam Darnold and the 9-2 Vikings host Kyler Murray and the 6-5 Cardinals in one of just three Week 13 games between teams with winning records.
Davis and Olsen are technically FOX's No. 2 broadcast team behind Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady, but this one is FOX's biggest game of the week. It'll be televised to most of the country in the early window on Sunday (12:00 p.m. CT), as shown by this coverage map from 506 Sports.
Davis, who also leads FOX's MLB postseason broadcasts, is among the best in the business when it comes to play-by-play. Vikings fans will remember him from the 2022 overtime thriller in Buffalo — and specifically one of the greatest catches of all time.
Davis had a great call of Terry McLaurin's dramatic touchdown in last Sunday's wild Commanders-Cowboys game. He consistently rises to the moment. Olsen, who provides excellent analysis from the color commentary role, is a great partner for him.
This week's NFL slate features seven national TV games. There are three on Thanksgiving, where the other three NFC North teams will be in action. There's a Black Friday game, a Sunday late-window Ravens-Eagles game on CBS, and the usual Sunday and Monday night games.
The Vikings will be looking to reach their second five-game win streak of the season with a victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. They're currently 3.5-points favorites ahead of their first home game since they played the Colts back in Week 9.
Arizona saw a four-game win streak come to an end in a 16-6 loss to the Seahawks last week. The Cardinals have been somewhat inconsistent this year, but they rank 11th in DVOA. They're a very solid team who will present challenges to the Vikings on both sides of the ball.