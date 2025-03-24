Vikings announce press conference with GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah this week
Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will speak to local media members in a press conference at TCO Performance Center on Wednesday afternoon, the team has announced.
Adofo-Mensah has a presser every year around this time to discuss the team's activity in free agency and provide an update on the offseason (in past years, it's happened even earlier in March). This setting will be an opportunity for the Vikings' GM to recap a busy couple weeks, in which the team added a dozen new players in free agency, including big names like Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave, Ryan Kelly, and Will Fries. The Vikings also traded for Jordan Mason and retained some key in-house pieces in Byron Murphy Jr., Aaron Jones, and Harrison Smith.
Further veteran additions could be coming for Minnesota, which presumably needs to add a backup quarterback and some depth at various positions. Right now, the Vikings' only QBs under contract for next season are 22-year-old projected starter J.J. McCarthy and sixth-year player Brett Rypien, who has made just four NFL starts. They still have cap space to spare.
There's also the topic of the upcoming NFL draft, which begins exactly one month from today with the first round on Thursday, April 24. The Vikings currently have just four selections in the draft: picks No. 24, 97, 139, and 187 overall. Adofo-Mensah's inaugural draft class in 2022 did not pan out at all, but his last three first-round picks — Jordan Addison, McCarthy, and Dallas Turner — could be huge parts of the franchise's future.
And then there's the matter of Adofo-Mensah's contract situation. Head coach Kevin O'Connell received a contract extension back in late January, but curiously, no such deal has been announced at this point for Minnesota's GM. Asked about his future at an end-of-season press conference in mid-January, shortly before O'Connell's deal was done, Adofo-Mensah said he hopes to remain in Minnesota but isn't thinking about it too much.
"I'm always gonna go back to the gratitude that I have for (the Wilfs) and that I want to be the general manager going forward," he said on Jan 16. "I don't really spend a ton of time thinking about (my contract status). I am unbelievably grateful to be the general manager of the Vikings and I want to continue to be so. ... Whatever comes in the future will come."
The next time O'Connell speaks to reporters will be on the morning of Tuesday, April 1, at the NFL Owners Meetings in Palm Beach, FL.
In other Vikings media news, McCarthy is set to appear on the show Up & Adams with host Kay Adams on Tuesday.
Recommended articles
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.