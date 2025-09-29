Vikings’ Brian O’Neill could miss games with knee injury
Vikings starting right tackle Brian O'Neill reportedly suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday's loss to the Steelers. Following an MRI on his knee, O'Neill is listed as week-to-week; however, no surgery will be required to fix the issue, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The injury could see O'Neill miss time, likely the team's Week 5 game in London against the Browns. Minnesota has a bye week following the Browns game, which could be enough time for O'Neill to recover ahead of a gauntlet of tough games for the Vikings.
Following the loss Sunday, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was preparing an MCL injury, telling the media, "Don't want to get too far ahead, from a standpoint of what it might be, but it sounded like they were talking about his MCL. So that's one they'll have to evaluate."
"I know he was trying to do everything in his power to tape it up and see if he could go. One of the toughest guys on our team, so I know he would've absolutely tried to get back out there if he could," continued O'Connell.
It's the latest injury to hit the beleaguered Vikings offensive line. Rookie guard Donovan Jackson underwent wrist surgery following the team's Week 3 win over the Bengals, which will keep him out several weeks. Veteran center Ryan Kelly left Sunday's loss in Ireland with a concussion. It is the second concussion in three weeks for Kelly.
Without O'Neill on Sunday, the Vikings turned to swing tackle Justin Skule, who filled in for left tackle Christian Darrisaw to start the season. If Skule has to start in place of O'Neill in London, he'll likely being going up against All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett, which would present a significant problem for O'Connell to solve.