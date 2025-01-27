Vikings' Daronte Jones gets another interview; Grant Udinski update
Vikings defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Daronte Jones is interviewing with a second team for a possible promotion to defensive coordinator. After interviewing with the Chicago Bears this weekend, Jones spoke with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday morning, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The Bears filled their vacancy, hiring former Saints and Raiders head coach Dennis Allen on Sunday. But the Vikings aren't out of the woods yet when it comes to potentially losing Jones. This interview is particularly notable because Jones is the first reported candidate to interview for the Jaguars' DC opening under new offensive-minded head coach Liam Coen.
If Jones winds up landing a DC job this week, it would be a significant loss for the Vikings. He's one of Brian Flores' top assistants and played a major role in Minnesota's defensive success this season. Jones is highly respected inside the Vikings' building and has done a great job with defensive backs like Byron Murphy Jr., Camryn Bynum, and Josh Metellus, among others.
Jones has been with the Vikings for the past three years. He also spent one season on Mike Zimmer's coaching staff in 2020 before spending 2021 as LSU's defensive coordinator.
Udinski update
The other notable coach the Vikings could still potentially lose is Grant Udinski, their 28-year-old wunderkind whose title is assistant quarterbacks coach/assistant offensive coordinator. He's viewed as a rising star in the industry and has received real interest from multiple teams in need of an OC.
Udinski had two interviews with the Seattle Seahawks and was a finalist for that job, but it ended up going to former Vikings and Saints OC Klint Kubiak. He also interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are looking to replace Coen after losing him to the Jaguars in dramatic fashion. And there's buzz that Udinski could perhaps be considered as an OC candidate for Coen in Jacksonville, according to Alec Lewis.
If Udinski does get an OC job this week, he won't be the first 28-year-old to do so. The Bears hired Declan Doyle as their offensive coordinator on Sunday.
We should find out by the end of this week whether Jones and/or Udinski will get poached by another team or return to the Vikings in 2025.
