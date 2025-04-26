Inside The Vikings

Vikings Day 3 NFL draft live blog: Updates, picks, analysis in rounds 4-7

Follow along during the long final day of the 2025 NFL draft, as the Minnesota Vikings look to add more young talent.

Dec 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The final day of the 2025 NFL draft is underway in Green Bay. This one is a long grind of a day that encompasses the final four rounds, totaling 154 selections.

The Vikings currently have just two picks early in the fifth round: Nos. 139 and 142. It'll be interesting to see if they stay put and make both picks in those spots before turning their focus to college free agency, or if they trade down and wind up with more than two selections today.

So far, Minnesota's draft class consists of Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson at No. 24 and Maryland WR Tai Felton at No. 102. With two offensive players to start the draft, you can bet that defensive coordinator Brian Flores is advocating for at least one addition on his side of the ball today. These are some of the players the Vikings could potentially target at positions of need.

Follow along below for live Vikings-centric updates throughout the day. We won't be listing all of the picks, so if you want to track each one, this is a good place to do it.

Vikings Day 3 draft updates

11:43 a.m. — It's a bit of a run on defensive tackles here. Nebraska's Ty Robinson and Indiana's CJ West have both been taken.

11:30 a.m. — Massive (6'7", 330) Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker goes off the board at 109. The Vikings could look to continue adding to their trenches by dipping into a deep DT class today.

11:17 a.m. — Two notable running backs come off the board early in round four with VT's Bhayshul Tuten and ASU's Cam Skattebo. RB isn't an obvious need for the Vikings, but it's a position where teams can always look to add young talent. And this is a very deep RB class.

