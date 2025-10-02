Vikings defensive starter added to injury report ahead of Browns game
The only change on the Vikings' Thursday injury report is that second-year outside linebacker Dallas Turner was added as a DNP (did not participate) due to an illness. Otherwise, everything is the same as it was on Wednesday, which includes a second straight DNP for six key players.
With an illness, it's difficult to know what the level of concern is around the possibility of Turner missing Sunday's game against the Browns in London. It's good that it's only Thursday, so he still has a couple days to shake off whatever he's dealing with and get himself ready to play. But if the illness is significant enough, there's a chance he won't be able to go.
That would be a big loss for the Vikings, who are already expected to be without Andrew Van Ginkel due to a lingering neck injury. If Turner were to miss time, the Vikings would have to turn to depth players like Bo Richter and Chaz Chambliss at outside linebacker alongside star Jonathan Greenard. They also have Gabriel Murphy on the practice squad and just opened the practice window for Tyler Batty, who began the year on injured reserve but is now eligible to return.
Turner has gotten off to a solid start to his second NFL season. He has 13 tackles, one sack, and is second on the roster (behind Greenard) with 11 pressures. In part due to Van Ginkel missing almost all of the past three games, Turner has played 176 defensive snaps through four weeks. He's already more than halfway to his rookie-season total of 302. The Vikings have high hopes for the 17th overall pick out of Alabama in last year's draft.
J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings' other 2024 first-round pick, reportedly did some throwing off to the side during Thursday's practice. He's not going to play on Sunday, but he's taking steps in the recovery process from his high ankle sprain.
OL injuries are a big concern
The Vikings have been without five key offensive linemen in each of their first two practices this week at Hanbury Manor in the English countryside. Christian Darrisaw has gotten rest days and will be good to go on Sunday, but the other four are in major jeopardy of missing the game. Those are right tackle Brian O'Neill (knee), left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist), and centers Ryan Kelly (concussion) and Michael Jurgens (hamstring).
If Jurgens can't play, the Vikings are probably looking at an offensive line of Darrisaw at LT, undrafted rookie Joe Huber at LG, Blake Brandel at C, Will Fries at RG, and Justin Skule at RT. Brandel has never played center in an NFL game before, but he appears to be next in line at that spot. He at least has practiced at center plenty of times over the years in order to prepare for this possibility.
Still, the offensive line is a major concern heading into this game against superstar Myles Garrett and a dominant Browns defensive front.