Vikings-Rams wild card round score predictions from the Vikings On SI staff
It's win or go home time in the NFL. To wrap up the six games in this week's wild card round, the Vikings and Rams will face off for the second time this season on Monday night. The game was moved to the Cardinals' stadium in Arizona due to the wildfires in Los Angeles.
At 14-3, the Vikings have the best winning percentage for a wild card team in league history. Their only losses this season came against the Lions (twice) and this very Rams team they're getting ready to face. LA started out 1-4 but rattled off a 9-2 stretch after its bye week and won the NFC West at 10-7.
This should be a fun one. It's a big spot for Sam Darnold, who is making his first career playoff start. Kevin O'Connell, the ex-Rams coordinator, is seeking his first postseason victory. The Rams weren't as good as the Vikings this season, but Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay have won a Super Bowl together.
Minnesota comes in as 2.5-point favorites. Will they get the job done? Our staff writers have made their picks.
Will Ragatz: Vikings 34, Rams 20
Put simply, I think the Vikings are too good to lose to a fairly mediocre Rams team (-19 point differential) twice this season. Now, they very much could lose if Sam Darnold doesn't bounce back in a big way from his clunker in Detroit, but I expect he'll shake off that performance much like he shook off previous duds against the Jets and Jaguars. The Vikings can score plenty of points on this Rams defense if they hold up in pass protection. And while Stafford and company are dangerous, Brian Flores' group will step up with some key plays when it matters most.
Joe Nelson: Vikings 30, Rams 20
The Rams aren't nearly as scary as most Vikings fans think they are. Yes, the Vikings lost to the Rams in October, but it was on short rest after a very physical game against Detroit. Go look at the nine wins the Rams have in their last 12 games. It's not like they're beating the doors off opponents. In fact, it's the opposite. They're squeaking out victories in ugly fashion and they've been gouged by offensively gifted teams. Minnesota had 14 wins because they are elite, and the cream will rise to the top on Monday night.
Nolan O'Hara: Rams 27, Vikings 24
The Vikings have a chance to avenge one of their three losses this season when they take on the Rams in a wild-card game Monday night. Unfortunately, this feels like Minnesota’s worst possible playoff matchup. LA has a Super Bowl-winning coach and quarterback, and no quarterback navigated Brian Flores’ defense better than Matthew Stafford this season. This season has a similar feel to Kevin O’Connell’s first year in Minnesota: lots of wins and lots of positive energy for a really good team that’s easy to cheer for. But it also feels like it’ll have a similar ending: a first-round playoff exit. The Rams will be playing for all of Los Angeles amid the wildfires that have ravaged the city. The storyline writes itself.
Jonathan Harrison: Vikings 31, Rams 10
The Vikings are looking to bounce back from a bad loss in Detroit. They’ll be taking on a rested Rams side that has already beaten them once this season. I think Sam Darnold comes out firing and leads the Vikings to a big wild card round win. Minnesota’s defense, given a second shot at the Rams offense, will come out and shut down Stafford and the dangerous LA passing game.
Tony Liebert: Vikings 31, Rams 21
It would be naive to think that the ongoing wildfires across Los Angeles won't impact the outcome of this game at least a little bit. The only question is whether the Rams use it as motivation or distraction. On the field, we already saw Matthew Stafford and the Rams' passing attack tear up the Vikings' secondary for 279 yards and four touchdowns in their matchup earlier this year. I think the Vikings will be motivated to get revenge from that loss in Los Angeles and will squeak by the Rams behind a bounce-back performance from Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson.
Regular season records for our pickers:
Joe: 14-3 (yes, he picked a win every week)
Will: 12-5
Jonathan: 12-5
Nolan: 12-5
Tony: 10-7
