Vikings' Sam Darnold named Most Improved Player in 2024 by PFWA
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has been named the 2024 Most Improved Player of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA).
It isn't an official NFL award — though it arguably should be — but this is a cool honor for Darnold nonetheless. He seemed like the obvious choice after reviving his career with an incredible Pro Bowl season in Minnesota.
The NFL officially recognizes a Comeback Player of the Year, but not an MIP. Joe Burrow was the PFWA's pick for that award, and he seems quite likely to win it during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 6. Darnold is a finalist despite not necessarily meeting the criteria of the CPOY award, which is to recognize a player coming back from injury or illness.
Signed to a one-year, $10 million deal last March to be the Vikings' bridge quarterback, Darnold surpassed all expectations with an incredible year. The former No. 3 overall pick, who was written off as a bust after struggling with the Jets and Panthers, threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, posting a 102.5 passer rating. Those numbers blew all of his previous career-highs out of the water. He was, statistically, a borderline top-five QB in the NFL in the regular season.
Unfortunately, Darnold's season ended on a sour note when he played poorly in the two biggest games, the Vikings' regular season finale against the Lions and their first-round playoff matchup against the Rams. But the rough ending shouldn't totally take away from all of the brilliant throws he made in leading the Vikings to 14 wins.
Darnold is set to hit free agency in March, and it'll be fascinating to see where he ends up.
