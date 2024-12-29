Vikings vs. Packers live score updates: NFC North showdown Week 17
The 129th border battle between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers comes with the type of stakes you don't see every year. The 13-2 Vikings, riding an eight-game winning streak, are looking to win and force a winner-take-all game for the NFC North next week in Detroit. The 11-4 Packers, whose four losses have all come against the three best teams in the NFC, can stay alive in the hunt for the conference's No. 5 seed with a win at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.
This should be quite the game. The spread has fluctuated this week between the Vikings being favored by a couple points and the Packers being favored by a couple points. There's not much to separate these teams, who both rank among the NFL's best in point differential, DVOA, and other metrics. In all likelihood, this one will come down to a play or two at the end.
If anything is working in the Vikings' favor, it's that they're at home and pretty healthy. The environment promises to be a raucous one, particularly when the Packers have the ball. And while Green Bay will be without Jaire Alexander, Christian Watson, and Quay Walker, the Vikings are getting Ivan Pace Jr., Harrison Smith, and Jalen Redmond back from injury.
Sam Darnold has been outstanding for the Vikings' offense lately, throwing for 15 touchdowns with just one interception over the last six weeks. He'll look to lean on Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, and ex-Packer Aaron Jones in this one. The Packers have an equally imposing offense, led by Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, and Jayden Reed, among others. Look for Green Bay to make Jacobs a focal part of the attack after he was limited to nine carries in the Vikings' 31-29 win at Lambeau Field earlier this year — a game where the Vikings led 28-0 at halftime and then hung on for dear life.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game.
Live updates
First quarter
12:10 — Quite the start for the Vikings, as Jerry Tillery forces a fumble and Cam Bynum recovers it on the opening possession of the game.