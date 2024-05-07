Inside The Vikings

Vikings Waive Wide Receiver, Free Agent WR Options Dwindling

The Vikings waived Daylen Baldwin to get the roster down to 90 players.

The Vikings announced on Tuesday that they waived wide receiver Daylen Baldwin. The move gets their offseason roster back down to the 90-player maximum after punter Seth Vernon was signed last week.

Baldwin played college football at Morgan State and Jackson State before transferring to Michigan in 2021, where he played with J.J. McCarthy. A 6'2" receiver, he went undrafted in 2022 and spent his rookie season on the Browns' practice squad. He then signed with the Vikings last November.

With rookie minicamp coming up this weekend and OTAs getting going after that, there will likely be more churn at the bottom of the Vikings' roster in the near future as they look to find every possible edge on the margins and create the most competitive 90-man group they can.

Boyd signs with Titans

Longtime former Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd is signing a one-year deal with the Titans, per multiple reports. He was one of the best remaining WRs on the market. Boyd, who had two 1,000-yard seasons earlier in his career, reunites with Titans head coach and former Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. The Vikings reportedly never had any interest.

The Vikings didn't draft a receiver this year, signing just a trio of unheralded UDFAs in Ty James, Devron Harper, and Jeshaun Jones. If they want to add a veteran free agent to their WR room, the options are fairly limited at this point. Among the notable names still out there are Hunter Renfrow, Michael Thomas, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Zay Jones, Russell Gage, and Allen Robinson.

Perhaps the Vikings will be comfortable with Brandon Powell, Trent Sherfield, and Jalen Nailor competing for the WR3 role in the wake of K.J. Osborn's departure. Here's what their WR depth chart looks like at the moment (listed in speculative order):

* Justin Jefferson
* Jordan Addison
* Brandon Powell
* Trent Sherfield
* Jalen Nailor
* Trishton Jackson
* N’Keal Harry
* Malik Knowles
* Thayer Thomas
* Lucky Jackson
* Ty James (R)
* Devron Harper (R)
* Jeshaun Jones (R)

