The Vikings return to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday for the first time since Week 9’s Monday night debacle against the Bills. Fortunately, something good still came from the disastrous quarterback play we witnessed that night, as the Vikings traded for Kirk Cousins the very next day.

Now, he’ll make his home re-debut against the Falcons, the team he left the Vikings more than two years ago.

With a blowout loss to the NFC’s best squad firmly in the rearview mirror, Sunday is the perfect chance to get back on track. Here are three things I predict we’ll see.

1. Kirk Cousins makes a statement against his former team

The last few years of Kirk Cousins’s career have certainly been a wild ride, with his tenure in Atlanta being especially odd. He’ll now face the team he once thought he’d retire with, led by the QB drafted to replace him. Even though Cousins has always been a class act, it's safe to assume he'll have an extra edge to his game this weekend, especially in his first home game back with the Vikings.

Penix said Kirk Cousins told him "keep playing confident" before Cousins departed the #Falcons back in the offseason. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) November 25, 2026

The best news for Cousins and company? Atlanta’s pass defense is giving up 239.1 yards per game, the third most in the NFL. I predict Cousins will have a classic noon home-game performance for the Vikings in his return to U.S. Bank Stadium.

Let’s call it: at least 280 passing yards and two touchdowns.

2. Justin Jefferson finally breaks 100 yards (seriously, it’s long overdue)

Justin Jefferson still hasn't seen his first 100-yard game this season. In fact, he last broke triple digits against the Packers’ backups in Week 18 last season. Before that, his last time hitting the century mark came in Week 5 of 2025 against the Browns in London. Not exactly an ideal situation for one of the best wideouts in the NFL.

Justin Jefferson is on pace to have just 983 receiving yards by the conclusion of the regular season. This would be the first time in his career he would be under 1,000 yards in a single season.



(H/T: @JasonHarmonNFL) pic.twitter.com/yuLoOArMZf — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) November 24, 2026

Luckily for Jefferson, Atlanta’s pass defense may give him his chance to make things right. He should get plenty of looks while Jordan Addison still recovers from a thumb injury. In three all-time meetings against the Falcons, Jefferson has recorded 19 catches for 379 receiving yards—including two performances of 130-plus yards—and four touchdowns.

I’d look for him to have his best performance so far this season on Sunday.

3. Michael Penix Jr. has a very long afternoon

The Christmas season may start this week, but defensive coordinator Brian Flores is anything but jolly after Brock Purdy and the 49ers dissected his defense in primetime. Someone has to pay for San Francisco’s actions, and unfortunately for Michael Penix Jr., it’s probably him. A quick review of Flores’s media availability this week shows a man determined to keep his defense from being embarrassed again.

Brian Flores on San Francisco’s offensive game plan and if other teams can replicate it against the Vikings defense: pic.twitter.com/NVNCnKCLIj — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) November 24, 2026

The Falcons have done surprisingly well at keeping their QBs upright, allowing only 19 sacks, tied for the eighth-best total in the league. Still, Flores’s defense will look to make a massive statement after a disappointing primetime performance. Mark me down for a four-sack performance for the Vikings defense.

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