The Vikings loaded their ships and sailed south this week for a battle between NFC powerhouses in Mexico City. With Kirk Cousins back under center and Brian Flores’s defense fresh off an incredible eight-sack performance, Minnesota appeared ready for the moment, even with Jordan Addison and Isaiah Rodgers sidelined.

Instead, Vikings fans got a sobering 35-10 reminder that this team is far from championship-ready at the moment.

Now, the 7-3 Vikings must reestablish their identity over their next seven games, even though they still appear destined for the playoffs. How they approach the next month and a half will determine just how far their journey can go.

The Battle South of the Border: Vikings outclassed by 49ers in every phase

It was clear early on that the Vikings were facing their toughest opponent yet, as the 49ers marched downfield with precision to score an opening-drive touchdown via the first of two Brock Purdy-George Kittle scoring connections. The Vikings would attempt to get on the board shortly after, but Will Reichard missed his third kick of the season, all coming from 50+ yards out. They would eventually get on the board with a TD run by Aaron Jones late in the first.

After a 7-7 end to the first quarter, any semblance of a close game was thrown out the window. Minnesota would put up only three more points on the night via a Reichard field goal in the second. San Francisco would tack on 28 additional points, 21 of which came in the second quarter alone. The most brutal moment of the night? An 18-yard Cousins pick-six to Ji'Ayir Brown that gave San Francisco a 28-10 halftime lead.

The 49ers would go on to add one more touchdown thanks to Christian McCaffrey in the fourth, but the result of the game seemed long decided by then. Minnesota’s defense was simply unprepared for the task, in a game that was a far cry from what we’ve seen them do all season. Safety play by Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson, and Harrison Smith was a major factor, as all three gave up key gains at different points. If other teams want to attack the Flores’s defense, they certainly now have their targets.

Minnesota’s offense was able to move the ball for the most part, with the passing game showing occasional promise. Ultimately, Cousins’s interception and an uncharacteristic fumble by Justin Jefferson killed two key drives and ended any hope of keeping up with San Fran’s elite offense.

A couple more looks at the Justin Jefferson fumble where he should've kept running to the pylon. You can see KOC's reaction on the sideline angle. pic.twitter.com/yGtNEjHbnC — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 23, 2026

Biggest lesson learned in Week 11: Kevin O’Connell’s squad fails to meet the moment once again

As I’ve stated before, O’Connell is a very good head coach. His 50-28 record proves that, for the most part, he consistently leads his team to victory, even in less-than-ideal circumstances. That said, the Vikings’ consistent failures in their biggest games continue to raise serious red flags about the fifth-year head coach. The Vikings followed an emotional Week 10 win in Green Bay with an embarrassing performance on the biggest stage of the week, a result that’s becoming all too familiar.

Their incredible win against the Bills in 2022 was followed by a 40-3 home loss to the Cowboys. Their statement win against the Packers in Week 17 of 2024 was followed by an inexcusable showing in Detroit, with the No. 1 seed on the line. I could go on, but I think you can see the pattern.

Outside of last week’s 30-point output against the Packers, the Vikings have scored 15, six, and 10 points in games against the Lions, Bills, and 49ers, respectively, over the last month. Simply put, O’Connell and the Vikings need to step up against the league's better teams, or he may end year five still searching for a single playoff win.

Vikings' voyage ahead: Playoffs are still on the horizon, but seeding is in the balance

Here’s the good news: the 2026 Vikings are still a playoff team barring a collapse of historical levels. The worry now is whether they can consistently keep up with the best opponents the NFC has to offer.

For those who like to view their glass as half full...



The #Vikings still have the highest chance to win the NFC North after Sunday's loss, and the second-highest chance to win the Super Bowl in the NFC



(Per @TheAthletic) pic.twitter.com/fF46YBKcYF — Adam Patrick (@adampatrickNFL) November 23, 2026

Minnesota’s schedule gets much simpler in the coming weeks, with consecutive home games against the Falcons and Panthers before a Thursday night game against a Patriots team missing their starting QB. Going 3-0 in these games will be key before a Dec. 20 Sunday night battle at home against the Lions. Luckily, Detroit will host Chicago on Thanksgiving, so one team will be taking a hit in the divisional standings this week.

Know your Week 12 foe: Falcons

The Vikings return to the friendly confines of U.S. Bank Stadium next week as Kirk Cousins makes his 2026 home debut against his former Falcons team. Ironically, Cousins played for the Falcons the last time he played in Minnesota in 2024. Minnesota will be heavily favored in this one, but ignoring the Falcons may be risky. Two of their three wins have come against the Packers and 49ers, proving they are capable of beating anyone on any given day.

This is the perfect “get right” opportunity for the Vikings, but they cannot afford to ignore a Falcons team that has already managed to play spoiler.

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