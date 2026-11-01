3 Dream Vikings Trade Targets to Help Go on a Potential Super Bowl Run

Now that the Vikings are the NFL's last undefeated team as of Sunday afternoon, expectations are high for the Purple and Gold this season. An NFC North crown and a playoff appearance would be great, but the Super Bowl must be the goal.

Fans who enjoy playing EA Sports' "Madden NFL" franchise would likely try to make blockbuster trades at this point in the season to make the roster even more intimidating. While those types of trades are difficult to execute in real life, it is a lot of fun to dream about them happening.

Let's take a look at three dream trade targets for the Vikings who would help the team continue its winning ways and make a push toward returning to a Super Bowl for the first time since losing to the Raiders in January 1977.

1. Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts)

Many fans really want the Vikings to trade for Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, but making that deal happen for Minnesota would be incredibly challenging right now. Not only would the team likely have to give up a first-round draft pick, but there are also salary cap concerns.

Taylor signed a two-year, $44 million extension that keeps him under contract through the 2028 NFL season. His cap hit for 2026 is also over $16.1 million, according to Spotrac, which is a problem since Minnesota has only about $4.4 million in salary cap space available.

It would take some work, but a deal could be done to bring the 27-year-old rusher to Minnesota. He would instantly become the team's starter, allowing Aaron Jones Sr. to recover from a knee injury and use Jordan Mason in a backup role this season.

2. Budda Baker, S (Cardinals)

The Vikings got good play out of their safeties against the Colts last week, but could use a more consistent force in the secondary and a long-term replacement for when Harrison Smith retires after this season.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker would instantly be a starter in Minnesota, but the 30-year-old defender brings salary cap issues to the table. He is under contract through the 2027 NFL season, with salary cap hits of $10.8 million this season and $19.2 million next year.

Trading for Budda Baker would add another lethal playmaker to DC Brian Flores's already elite unit. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baker has made seven consecutive Pro Bowls and can do everything that defensive coordinator Brian Flores would ask him to do. Through seven games this season, he has 44 tackles, five quarterback hits, four pass defenses, four tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, and an interception, proving his versatility.

3. Landon Dickerson, G (Eagles)

Minnesota missed out on trading for Colts guard Quenton Nelson, who was dealt to the Seahawks. However, landing Eagles guard Landon Dickerson could be the next best thing for the Vikings.

The 28-year-old offensive lineman would immediately fill the starting left guard spot that Joe Huber is holding down after the season-ending injury to Donovan Jackson. Dickerson is struggling in Philadelphia's offense and could use a change of scenery.

Dickerson made the Pro Bowl in 2022 and 2023, so his difficulty this season in Philadelphia seems like an anomaly. However, he is under contract through the 2028 season with cap hits of $9.455 million this year, $13.768 million next year, and $17.79 million in 2028, making money an issue in acquiring him.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.