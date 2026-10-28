Quenton Nelson Trade Should Light a Fire That Sparks Vikings' Next Move

Trades have started happening in the NFL, and the Minnesota Vikings need to get involved. They have a 6-0 record through the first seven weeks of the season, and a smart trade would help to keep the team competitive.

The Vikings should look to improve their offensive line. Through six games, Minnesota has surrendered 18 sacks, and the linemen have been flagged for 18 penalties, including seven false starts and eight holding penalties.

Minnesota missed out on acquiring All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson. He was traded from the Indianapolis Colts to the Seattle Seahawks, but there will be other opportunities for the Purple and Gold to reinforce the offensive line.

The Minnesota Vikings need to actively attempt to trade for an offensive lineman

A torn meniscus caused starting left guard Donovan Jackson to be placed on injured reserve, ending his season. Joe Huber has been filling in for him, but has been average at best, with a 59.5

Pro Football Focus grade. Huber has also been called for two false-start penalties in 201 offensive snaps played.

Starting right guard Will Fries has a run-blocking PFF grade of 64.3, but his pass-blocking grade of 48.7 leaves much to be desired. He has also been called for two holding penalties this year, adding to his pass-blocking struggles.

Minnesota needs to watch the trade block in case an interior offensive lineman becomes available who can help protect starting quarterback Kyler Murray. Here are a few guards who could be available before the trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 10:

Ben Bredeson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kayode Awosika, Los Angeles Chargers

Kadyn Proctor, Miami Dolphins

There aren't many guards who have the potential to be shopped for a trade, so the Vikings may need to make some calls to see who is available. The best bet is to call franchises that might be looking to rebuild or acquire future assets since they are struggling to win games this season.

Nelson fetched a premium price for the Colts. The Seahawks gave Indianapolis a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick for the 30-year-old blocker. However, it isn't very often that a player who is an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro and three-time second-team All-Pro becomes available.

The Vikings have a difficult schedule ahead of them. Minnesota's next four games are all against teams with winning records this season. The Purple and Gold should do whatever they can to give the team the best opportunity to continue winning games this season, and that includes trading for a starting guard.

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