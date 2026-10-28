3 RB Trade Targets Vikings Should Pivot to With Jonathan Taylor's Price Reportedly Steep

The Minnesota Vikings should be in the market to trade for a running back this season. With the team undefeated through seven weeks, it is time for the team to focus on continuing their winning ways for what should be a deep playoff run.

Of course, the flashiest name on the market is Indianapolis Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. However, the 27-year-old rushing juggernaut is likely to command a first-round draft pick as compensation.

While Taylor would be an amazing asset for Minnesota, the cost might be a little high for Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley to justify. Thankfully, other players at the position could help and cost significantly less to acquire.

The Minnesota Vikings should look into trading for one of three running backs if the price tag for Jonathan Taylor is too high

1. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are an absolute mess this year. Despite only having one win this season, running back Tony Pollard has been one of the few bright spots on the team. Through seven games, he has carried the ball 112 times for 478 yards and four touchdowns.

Pollard's 4.3 yards per carry is better than Aaron Jones or Jordan Mason, and his 23 rushing first downs would help a Minnesota offense that struggles to move the chains.

Considering the Titans' situation this year and the need to make significant changes to improve the team, dealing a 29-year-old rusher for a mid-round draft pick makes sense. The Vikings can get a running back to finally give Jones a break and take pressure off Mason.

2. Devin Singletary, New York Giants

The running back situation with the New York Giants is complicated. Cam Skattebo is their number one rusher, but fumbling issues have led to him being sidelined this season. They still released Najee Harris despite Skattebo's struggles. Tyrone Tracy is on IR, and Greg Desrosiers Jr. is an unknown.

The Giants should be buyers at the running back position this year, much like Minnesota. If they do acquire one of the top options, Devin Singletary could become expendable in their offense and possibly be on the trade block.

Singletary is averaging 4.4 yards per carry this season but only has 18 rushing attempts this season. When New York eventually adds a running back, the 29-year-old running back will become a player the Vikings should look to acquire.

3. Isaiah Davis, New York Jets

Isaiah Davis may not have the name recognition of a player like Taylor, Pollard, or Singletary, but he is in his third season with the Jets and isn't getting much work. This season, he has only 10 rushing attempts for 29 yards, but he has previously been a much more effective running back.

At 24 years old, Davis has a bright future ahead of him, but he is behind Breece Hall and Braelon Allen on the depth chart. He wouldn't be a starter for Minnesota, but he would be a player who could rotate into a game and contribute if needed.

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