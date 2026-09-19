What Should Be Josh Oliver's Strength Is a Vikings Concern Entering Week 2

The Minnesota Vikings are paying tight end Josh Oliver a lot of money to be their blocking specialist. The 29-year-old is under contract through the 2028 NFL season on a three-year deal worth $23.25 million.

His salary cap hit for this season is almost $10 million. Based on how he allowed three quarterback pressures and earned a 23.3 pass-block grade from Pro Football Focus in Week 1, a question about his effectiveness must be asked.

Against the Packers, Oliver played 42 offensive snaps, which is only one play less than starting tight end T.J. Hockenson. Having him on the field so much when he is struggling as a blocker might not be the best approach when throwing the ball.

The Minnesota Vikings should be concerned about tight end Josh Oliver when asked to be a pass blocker

In general, Oliver didn't have a bad game against Green Bay. He earned the second-best overall grade on offense for Minnesota from PFF (76.5) and the team's third-best run-blocking grade at 62.7. His only real struggle was when he was a pass blocker.

Although this may have just been an off-game for Oliver, the Vikings coaching staff needs to keep an eye on him going forward, especially when he is in on passing plays where he must block a defender going after the quarterback,

It is essential that Oliver perform better against the Bears, especially if the Vikings' starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, can't clear concussion protocol by Sunday and his backup, Carson Wentz, is under center in Week 2.

Muray is a much more mobile quarterback than Wentz, who is more comfortable with time in the pocket. This was apparent when Wentz took three sacks against Green Bay in Week 1, despite their star pass rusher, Micah Parsons, being on injured reserve.

Without Oliver at the top of his pass-blocking game, the Bears will be a threat to get to the quarterback. Although they only sacked Bryce Young twice in Week 1, they hit him five times during the game.

Oliver is off to a great start as a receiver and run blocker this season, but cannot afford a repeat of his poor pass blocking against Green Bay. If Sunday's game turns into a high-scoring affair like what happened between Chicago and Carolina, the Vikings will need to get the most out of every possession and snap that they play at Soldier Field.

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