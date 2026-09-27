Justin Jefferson Injury Tracker (What Vikings Fans Need to Know After Star WR's First-Half Exit)

The Vikings may have led the Buccaneers 17-10 at halftime on Sunday afternoon, but it was far from being all sunshine and roses for the Purple and Gold. The vibes surrounding the NFC clash took a hit early in the game when star Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson left the field with an ankle injury in the first quarter.

No one is more important to the Vikings' offensive success than Jefferson, making it easy to see why fans were ready to sound the alarm immediately. Even though head coach Kevin O'Connell & Co. have a winning record through September, staying above .500 won't be easy if Jefferson misses time, whether that's one game or much longer.

As we prepare for the best- or worst-case scenario, here's everything that Vikings fans need to know about Jefferson's developing situation.

Analyzing Justin Jefferson's injury

Vikings fans didn't see much of Jefferson on Sunday afternoon before disaster struck. The four-time All-Pro playmaker seemed to tweak his ankle (h/t MaddoxMcCloudPT) while being tackled in the first quarter, limiting him to just two catches for 32 receiving yards across seven offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

🚨 Justin Jefferson is currently being evaluated for an ankle injury.



On this angle, the ankle appears to be forced into eversion during the tackle.



Differentials include a medial ankle/deltoid ligament injury, syndesmotic (“high ankle”) sprain, or less likely an associated… pic.twitter.com/w4dgcrNdv1 — Maddox McCloud, PT, DPT (@MaddoxMcCloudPT) September 27, 2026

Jefferson spent some time in the blue tent, which isn't usually a good sign, and lingered around on the sideline until halftime. The third quarter began, and soon after that, the Vikings confirmed fans' initial fears: Jefferson had been ruled 'OUT' for the remainder of the contest.

The severity of the star pass-catcher's injury hasn't been revealed at the time of writing, but the fact that the Vikings didn't want to risk putting him back on the field isn't exactly encouraging.

Previous injury history

Known for his dazzling performances, Jefferson also has a reputation for being consistently available.

Including his Week 3 appearance, the Vikings' WR1 has appeared in 97 of 104 possible regular-season games since being drafted 22nd overall in 2020. Five of his six previous seasons came with perfect attendance, except when he missed seven games in 2023 due to a hamstring injury, per Draft Sharks.

Still, this isn't the first ankle-related issue that Jefferson has dealt with. He dealt with an ankle sprain in his last year at LSU before dealing with a similar issue in the 2021 NFL season. In both cases, Jefferson didn't miss any time and returned to action the next game. Hopefully, that's the case again for the Vikings' offensive dynamo.

But if he's forced to miss time...

Vikings' plan without Justin Jefferson

Whether Jefferson only misses Week 4 or multiple games, the Vikings will call on their other wide receivers to step up.

Jordan Addison already did so in a big way on Sunday, sitting at three catches for 75 receiving yards and a touchdown with about six minutes remaining in the third quarter. It's the type of bounce-back performance Vikings fans wanted to see from the fourth-year WR after a slow start to the year. Considering how Addison averaged 798.7 receiving yards in his first four seasons, he'll likely face the most pressure with Jefferson sidelined.

Beyond Addison, Minnesota would love to see more production from Tai Felton and Jauan Jennings. Felton, a 2025 fourth-rounder, didn't see any targets in the first two games before failing to haul in his first pair on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, Jennings has also been a non-factor, sitting at a one-yard catch on two targets between Week 1 and Week 3 at the time of writing.

Beyond the aforementioned names, the Vikings also have Myles Price on the 53-man roster, with Dillon Bell and Michael Briscoe serving as practice-squad options. Don't be surprised if tight ends T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver and Gavin Bartholomew are asked to do more, too.

Side note: one silver lining here is the fact that the Vikings went 5-2 in seven games Jefferson missed in 2023. Do with that what you will.

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