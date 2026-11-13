The Vikings made one of the splashier trades before Tuesday's deadline by bringing back quarterback Kirk Cousins, but they also could've been a bit more active, too.

Ahead of the deadline, the Vikings were reportedly sniffing around deals for running back, offensive line, defensive line and more, but ultimately general manager Nolan Teasley called it a day after acquiring Cousins.

And while the Cousins deal should do wonders for the anemic offense, there were also three other deals the Vikings should've made.

Let's discuss how the deadline should've gone down after the QB reunion.

Missed trade No. 1: G Landon Dickerson

After the stunning Jordan Davis deal and the attempted Arnold Ebiketie trade, the Eagles were clearly open for business at the deadline. Guard Landon Dickerson's name had been floated as a potential trade piece with the 2-7 Birds entering a retool at bare minimum, but the 28-year-old stayed put.

And despite being one of the interested teams in Quenton Nelson a few weeks ago, the Vikings opted not to add a guard at the deadline.

The trade compensation for Dickerson likely would've been similar to that of the Cousins deal, and so it's always possible the Vikings weren't comfortable parting with both of their third-round picks. Still, a deal for Dickerson would've solidified the 2026 interior in front of Cousins and helped them move on from the underwhelming Will Fries in 2027.

Missed trade No. 2: DT A'Shawn Robinson

The Vikings were reportedly looking at adding along the defensive front at the deadline, and one name that stuck out as a logical add was Robinson. The 31-year-old generated some interest around the league, but ultimately the Buccaneers never moved him.

Given the concerns about the Vikings' interior defensive line, an effort should've been made to trade for A'Shawn Robinson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson has one of the more bizarre statlines for a defensive tackle this season with 24 tackles, one sack, eight quarterback pressures, and two interceptions. But what really sets Robinson apart is his run defense. His 86.2 Pro Football Focus grade against the run ranks second to someone Vikings fans may recognize: Jalen Redmond. Getting the top two-rated run defenders in the NFL on one roster would've made the league's best defense even more unstoppable, but it seems that no one was able to entice Tampa Bay enough.

Missed trade No. 3: WR Jauan Jennings

The Vikings actually attempted to trade away Jennings to San Francisco, but the wide receiver essentially vetoed the deal. Perhaps no other teams had interest, but the Vikings clearly thought it best to move on from the failed free-agent signing and recoup whatever draft compensation they could.

Jennings has just six catches for 54 yards on the season, and potentially the addition of Cousins might ignite his production, but the Vikings were probably better off just getting their late-round pick and moving on. Tai Felton, Myles Price and Odell Beckham Jr. haven't exactly been stuffing the stat sheet either, but it was clear that there were some wide receiver-needy teams across the NFL willing to pony up.

In all, three receivers were moved before the deadline, but the Vikings will now hope Cousins can unlock Jennings a bit more.

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