Final Vikings Trade Deadline Big Board: Potential Targets for Every Positional Need

The Vikings boast a 6-1 record, but their playoff aspirations are all but certain. The NFC North is the best division in football, and it's possible a team could win 10 games but finish dead last. If the Vikings want to avoid that fate, they may need to get aggressive at the fast-approaching trade deadline.

How aggressive general manager Nolan Teasley gets may hinge on their Week 9 result against the Bills, but there's no question the Vikings need to add reinforcements to stay atop the division.

Here's who the Vikings could look to add at some key positions ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Running back

Jonathan Taylor (Colts)

Anything can still happen here, but it's looking less likely by the day that the Vikings will be willing to meet the Colts' asking price for Jonathan Taylor. Head coach Kevin O'Connell talks about team elevators all the time, and Taylor is the trade deadline poster child for one after back-to-back 1,400-yard seasons.

Still, sending first-round value to a running back who will be 28 years old next season on a team that doesn't have its quarterback situation settled is a big gamble. The 2026 defense would be a terrible thing to waste, but the Vikings likely look for a more budget-friendly addition to the backfield.

Tony Pollard (Titans)

Pollard has quietly notched four straight 1,000-yard seasons and is enjoying another strong campaign on an otherwise lifeless Titans offense. Tennessee might not want to strip away talent from their young quarterback, Cam Ward, but at 1-7, they may just want to take what they can get for a 29-year-old back.

Pollard is older than Taylor, but would come at a significantly lower price. The Titans' runner could likely be had for third-round value, but his age and fit beyond 2026 could complicate a deal for the Vikings.

TreVeyon Henderson (Patriots)

Henderson is an intriguing option for Minnesota because of his youth and explosive ability. The Patriots haven't indicated he's on the trade block (out loud, anyway), but Henderson has been demoted on the offense to RB3 just a year after nearly a 1,000-yard season.

TreVeyon Henderson needs to be on the Vikings' potential trade target list heading into the deadline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vikings don't have a home run threat in the backfield, and Henderson would check that box after averaging 5.1 yards per carry in 2025, but Teasley may have to overpay to get the former second-rounder.

Other RB Possibilities

Breece Hall (Jets)

Kenny Gainwell (Steelers)

James Conner (Cardinals)

Interior O-line

Landon Dickerson (Eagles)

After bowing out of the Quenton Nelson sweepstakes, the next best option would be Dickerson, who finds himself on an imploding 2-6 Eagles team. After losing Donovan Jackson to injury, the Vikings' interior has been a weak spot, with Will Fries struggling and UDFA Joe Huber forced into the rotation.

Dickerson offers a short-term improvement and a potential long-term partner for Jackson. At just 28, and with a low base salary in 2026, it's hard to imagine the Vikings not kicking the tires here.

Jackson Powers-Johnson (Raiders)

Powers-Johnson was impressive as a rookie, but has seen his play—and snap counts—drop since his breakout debut season with the Raiders. The Vikings could look to rediscover that rookie form and a 93% pass-block win rate, but they'd have to do some digging first.

Ultimately, Powers-Johnson could probably be had for a Day 3 pick and offers some flexibility to play both guard and center.

Other OL Possibities

Cesar Ruiz (Saints)

Andrew Wylie (Commanders)

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins (Raiders)

Cousins makes the most sense if the Vikings feel neither Kyler Murray or Carson Wentz can get the job done come January. He has familiarity with the system and could theoretically jump into the offense with little ramp-up time. The problem is that the Raiders' quarterback is putting up MVP-type numbers and has Las Vegas sitting at 4-4 and right in playoff contention.

Trading for Kirk Cousins could be easier said than done for the Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Raiders win this week, a trade is all but dead. But if Cousins and Las Vegas struggle against the San Francisco, Teasley probably makes the call—at least just to check in.

Justin Herbert (Chargers)

The Chargers are 0-7 and, at least internally, are likely exploring all options moving forward. There's been no sign that L.A. has any interest in trading their struggling quarterback, but if the Vikings call and offer two first-round picks for Herbert, the Chargers may just have to listen.

Herbert had been a top-10 quarterback in the league until Mike McDaniel got his hands on him in 2026. But for this trade to work, the Chargers need to believe a full reset is the best path forward, and the Vikings need to believe they can fix the worst quarterback in football at the moment.

Other QB Possibilities

Daniel Jones (Colts)

Geno Smith (Jets)

Defensive tackle

Moro Ojomo (Eagles)

Another Eagle, Ojomo, is likely available after Philly already handed out big money to Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. Ojomo had six sacks in 2025 from the interior and could give the Vikings a boost while they wait for Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange to develop.

A potential Moro Ojomo trade would be a huge boost for the Vikings' defensive line. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, like Jalen Redmond, Ojomo would be looking to get paid next year too, so would the Vikings have enough to commit to them with plenty of other mouths to feed like Blake Cashman or Andrew Van Ginkel?

A'Shawn Robinson (Buccaneers)

Robinson is a seasoned vet who would provide an instant boost to the Vikings' run defense (and apparently pass defense too, as the 6'3", 310-lb lineman has two interceptions this year).

Other remaining possible targets

Johnny Mundt, TE (Jaguars)

Dallas Goedert, TE (Eagles)

Mo Allie-Cox, TE (Colts)

Budda Baker, S (Cardinals)

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