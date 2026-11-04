2 Season-Saving Vikings Trades Nolan Teasley Needs (And 2 More He Doesn't)

Despite the tough loss to the Lions, the Vikings still figure to be buyers at the Nov. 10 trade deadline. How aggressive they'll be is another question, but the issues on offense aren't going away, and it may take a trade or two to fix them.

Here are two deals Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley should pull off and two more he needs to pump the brakes on.

Trade No. 1: Acquire Landon Dickerson from the Eagles

The Vikings were reportedly in on guard Quenton Nelson—until they weren't—so it's reasonable to think they're still in the market for a guard ahead of the deadline. Eagles guard Landon Dickerson checks many of the boxes Nelson did (Pro Bowl resume, flexibility for long-term options) and is two years younger than the former Colt.

Left guard Joe Huber has filled in admirably for the injured Donovan Jackson, but adding one of the top guards in the NFL from a team clearly falling into disarray would be a huge boost for the lackluster Vikings offense. Right guard Will Fries has also played well below his contract and could be moved on from relatively easily in 2027, paving the way for a Jackson-Dickerson interior.

Dickerson's price, both in draft capital and contract cost, would be very palatable for the Vikings thanks to his low base salary in 2026 and their extra third-rounder from the Jonathan Greenard deal.

Trade No. 2: Send WR Jauan Jennings and a 2027 fifth-round pick for RB TreVeyon Henderson

Clearly, Jonathan Taylor is the big fish in the running back pond, but it's feeling more and more likely that the Vikings aren't willing to meet the Colts' steep asking price. It's been reported that Indy is looking for first-round value for their star running back, but Teasley may not be willing to part with that for a running back on the wrong side of 27.

If Minnesota wants to add some juice to their backfield without breaking the bank, New England's TreVeyon Henderson fits the bill. Last year's second-round pick had nearly 1,000 yards on the ground but has since been relegated to RB3 after some poor play and a rash of health issues. If the Patriots decide he's no longer part of their future, they could look to move him for help elsewhere.

Henderson could be the home-run threat that the Vikings desperately need. He ripped off four rushes of over 40 yards in 2025 and would be the explosive runner to pair with chain movers Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones. Minnesota already tried shopping Jauan Jennings to the 49ers, so shipping him off to New England—who currently has A.J. Brown, Mack Hollins and Romeo Doubs all on ice—could be a win for both sides.

No-Go trade No. 1: Breece Hall from the Jets

Hall has quickly become a popular consolation prize of the Taylor sweepstakes, but his fit and production don't really match what his asking price would be from New York. Assuming the Vikings find Taylor too pricey, they should feel similarly about Hall, who is younger but also doesn't boast the same impressive resume.

Jets RB Breece Hall is one potential trade target that the Vikings should avoid in the coming days. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite their insistence that he isn't available, if teams start calling offering second-round value for Hall, it's going to be hard for the Jets to hang up the phone. But unlike Taylor, who is near the top of the leaderboards every season, Hall has just one 1,000-yard campaign to his name.

Most teams could probably connect the dots that sporting a jersey with J-E-T-S across the front probably has something to do with his lack of elite numbers. But at the same time, there have been few instances in which Hall has elevated a bad Jets team in the same way Taylor has carried the Colts for years.

If the Vikings are out on Taylor, Hall shouldn't be a conversation either.

No-go trade No. 2: Adding Kirk Cousins (or Daniel Jones, Justin Herbert, etc.)

The Vikings' quarterback play hasn't been good enough. Kyler Murray continues to miss receivers, take bad sacks and hasn't elevated the offense in any meaningful way. Despite his flaws, adding an outside hire at the deadline probably doesn't solve much either.

Cousins is familiar with the system and has been playing lights-out football in 2026. That's sort of a big problem, though, because it means the Raiders have little reason to deal him, especially for just a Day 3 pick. So would the Vikings really send, say, a third-round pick, for a 38-year old quarterback who still would likely need a few weeks to reacclimate to Kevin O'Connell's offense?

Trading for Cousins, or any quarterback, for that matter, just seems out of the question for an offense that can't afford to wait around a month while their new signal-caller learns the scheme. Cousins could certainly do it quicker, but the best option if Murray gets pulled is probably backup Carson Wentz.

He's not an elevator, but Wentz gets the ball out on time and accurately, and that's all fans are asking for at this point.

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