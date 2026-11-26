The Vikings have a mostly favorable schedule to end the season, but the games do still need to be played. With seven left, they'll likely need to win at least four to secure a playoff spot, so where could those wins come from down the stretch?

Here's my confidence level on a scale of 1-10 for each of the Vikings' remaining games.

Week 12 vs. Atlanta (3-7)

The Falcons have lost five of their last six, and have been outscored 85-30 in their three consecutive defeats. Naturally, that means the Dirty Birds will come out and dominate the Vikings, and this has all the makings of a classic trap game.

Reason shall prevail, though, and it's fairly easy to see the Vikings winnings this one handedly. Unlike Brock Purdy, who dismantled the Minnesota defense with ease last week, Michael Penix Jr. ranks second-to-last in the NFL in off-target throws at 22.1%, and likely won't be able to carve up the middle with the same success.

Bijan Robinson remains a big threat out of the backfield, but nearly 40% of his total rushing yards this season came in two games against the Packers and Saints, and he's not been as dominant week-to-week as his 2025 campaign.

Confidence level: 7

Week 13 vs. Carolina (5-5)

The Panthers' offense can heat up in a hurry at times, and they've scored over 30 points on four occasions this year. But while their offense could be a bit scary, the defense likely won't challenge the Vikings' offense much.

Carolina has just 17 sacks on the season (second-fewest), and has allowed the sixth-most points per game as well. Kirk Cousins and company will certainly have their opportunities to put up points, and they may have to if the Panthers'' offense goes nuclear. Still, Bryce Young is the third-most sacked quarterback in football, and that's kinda Minnesota's thing...

Confidence level: 6

Week 14 at New England (5-5)

This was supposed to be one of the tougher games on the schedule, and not to say that it won't be now, but the Patriots' loss of Drake Maye really changes things. Tommy DeVito may be the least scary backup in the entire NFL with a career 23 QBR, and Brian Flores won't take it easy on him.

The Pats were only 5-4 even with Maye under center, and the Vikings should be heavily favored even as the away team. It's hard to see the Vikings losing this game with this defense going up against a backup quarterback and a banged-up receiver room.

Confidence level: 8

Week 15 vs. Detroit (8-2)

The Kyler Murray-led Vikings nearly pulled off the win against the Lions the first time around, so perhaps Kirk Cousins can get the job done this time.

Detroit is in the midst of a six-game winning streak, but also lost their top defender in Aidan Hutchinson for the season too. Their defense isn't the challenge, though, as Jared Goff ranks fifth in passing yards and Jahmyr Gibbs stands alone atop the rushing leaderboard.

If the Vikings have any shot in this one, they'll need to sustain drives on offense to keep the defense fresh, because the Lions are going to put up points. The defense simply ran out of gas in their first meeting after staying on the field for over 35 minutes. Hopefully, that's not the case in Week 15.

Confidence level: 4

Week 16 vs. Commanders (4-5-1)

The Commanders are peaking at the right time, with back-to-back wins over the Giants and Bengals. The new addition of receiver Brandon Aiyuk is... something, and perhaps Jayden Daniels is able to recapture some of their Arizona State magic.

The Vikings will be looking in the mirror in a sense with Washington, who employs Flores' mini-me in Daronte Jones. Jones was the Vikings' defensive backs coach for the past three seasons before taking the defensive coordinator job with the Commanders. Unsurprisingly then, Jones blitzes the third-most in the NFL, and the Vikings' offensive line may struggle to keep the 38-year-old Cousins upright.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Despite their record, the Commanders are actually a bit intimidating with Daniels dual-threat ability and Jones' aggressive defense. I wouldn't count this as a win just yet.

Confidence level: 5

Week 17 at New York Jets (3-8)

The Jets aren't good, and they're quite possibly another bad loss or two from a flurry a firings. Cousins also already faced Gang Green once as a Raider, and lit them up to the tune of 247 yards and three touchdowns with no picks.

Could he do it again with Minnesota? It's quite possible, as the Jets have allowed 30 or more points four times this year, and until last week's win over the listless Chargers, had dropped five straight.

Geno Smith is accurate with the ball, however, and limits the big mistakes too with just three interceptions. There's a world where New York keeps this mildly interesting for a while, but this team is just too young and too poorly coached to beat Minnesota.

Confidence level: 8

Week 18 vs. Chicago (8-2)

They saved the best for last, and this is probably the toughest game left on the schedule. The Vikings' defense benefited from a sloppy, rainy game in Week 2, and won't have that same advantage inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

Caleb Williams is a playmaker, but he's not as surgical as a Purdy or a Goff, so the Vikings may still be able to take advantage of his weekly "What the heck is he doing?" play. Still, the Bears potent offense is now matched by their defense with Jeffery Simmons in the fold, and the Vikings interior offensive line isn't exactly the first choice to try and stop him.

Hopefully, the Vikings have already clinched a postseason spot and this game has no influence on their playoff hopes because a win feels dicey at best.

Confidence level: 3

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