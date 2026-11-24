Sunday night’s 35-10 loss to the 49ers is certainly not what Vikings fans, or the team itself, were hoping for with the eyes of the world on them in primetime. The brutal loss felt all too familiar despite the unique circumstances of the international stage. Unfortunately for Kevin O’Connell, concerning patterns have become too glaring to ignore on the biggest of stages.

The Vikings are 7-3 in 2026 and 50-28 overall since hiring O’Connell in 2022. Fans have witnessed a 13-win 2022 season, a 14-win 2024 season, an NFL Coach of the Year win, and two playoff appearances through four full seasons. Still, the Vikings and O’Connell may be approaching a fork in the road.

O’Connell and the Vikings once again fall short when it matters most

Disappointing primetime performances are nothing new for O’Connell and the Vikings, especially against the NFL's better teams. He is now 6-12 in primetime, including 1-7 in the regular season against teams who are .500 or better at kickoff. That also doesn't count his 0-2 record in the playoffs, including an upset home loss to the Giants that ended the 2022 season. Needless to say, the primetime lights have not been friendly to the Vikings in recent years.

The Vikings are 6-12 in primetime games under Kevin O'Connell.



They're 2-6 since the calendar flipped to 2025, with losses by 22 (Lions), 18 (Rams), 16 (Falcons), 27 (Chargers), 17 (Bills), and 25 (49ers). — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 23, 2026

For a coach once labeled one of the league's best young minds, O’Connell’s offenses rarely show up ready for primetime. In two primetime games so far this season, the Vikings have totaled 16 points against the Bills and 49ers for a -42 point differential.

They’ll face the 5-5 Patriots for a Thursday night matchup in Foxborough on Dec. 10 before hosting the 8-2 Lions for Sunday Night Football on Dec. 20, hoping to put an end to the primetime narratives.

If the Vikings want to be seen as real contenders, they’ll need to seriously step up in their most important games, especially on offense.

Vikings offense has yet to reach the heights fans hoped for

Many fans across the NFL would list O’Connell as one of the league's better offensive play-callers, but do the numbers back it up? Let’s break down the stat that matters most for an offense: scoring.

The Vikings offense finished 7th in total points in 2022, 22nd in 2023, 9th in 2024, 26th in 2025, and currently ranks 29th in 2026. Obviously, inconsistent quarterback play is a major factor in at least three of those seasons, but that ultimately falls on an offense-minded head coach who has failed to find long-term stability at the position.

The Vikings' 16 touchdowns this season (offense/defense/ST) are the fewest they've had through 11 weeks since at least the 2000 season.



Previous low: 17 in 2006.



Highest: 37 in 2009. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 23, 2026

For all of the positive leadership skills and locker room buy-in O’Connell may bring to the table, his early reputation as an offensive innovator may have been unearned. With serious doubts around the Vikings’ playoff readiness in 2026, O’Connell may be running out of chances to end the worrisome trends emerging throughout his tenure.

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