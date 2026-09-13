3 Potential J.J. McCarthy Trade Partners for Vikings After Week 1 QB News

The Minnesota Vikings selected University of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The general manager at the time, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, even traded up from pick No. 11 to make sure the purple and gold could get the national champion.

Sadly, things haven't worked out well for McCarthy since joining the Vikings. Between injuries and ineffective play, the 23-year-old has only suited up for 10 games in two seasons and has gone from the starter in 2025 to QB3 this season.

It was understandable when McCarthy didn't beat out Kyler Murray for the starting job in camp since the former Arizona Cardinals quarterback was a No. 1 overall pick and had seven years of experience in the league. However, losing the backup job to Carson Wentz has to be frustrating for both McCarthy and Minnesota.

It feels like McCarthy and the Vikings parting ways is inevitable. With how rocky things have been in the Twin Cities, it might be in both parties' best interests to have a fresh start. There are a few teams that might be willing to acquire the young quarterback and see if they can work with him.

1. Arizona Cardinals

There might not be a team that needs a quarterback as desperately as the Cardinals. This offseason, they let Murray go to sign with Minnesota, leaving them with Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, and Carson Beck heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Brissett should be considered nothing more than a bridge quarterback while Arizona hopes that Beck can eventually take over as the starter. And as much fun as Minshew is, he isn't a player you want to invest too heavily in.

Acquiring McCarthy would give the Cardinals a young quarterback to develop with Beck, increasing their odds of finding a long-term answer at the position. It would provide insurance for their 24-year-old rookie after taking him in the third round.

At worst, Arizona trades a Day 3 pick for McCarthy and has to move on from him. That is a risk that seems worth taking for a team in a division with the Rams, Seahawks, and 49ers.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers would be the least surprising team to trade for McCarthy. They aren't desperate for a quarterback since they have 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert as their starter. His backup is Trey Lance, who was drafted third overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft, but has played in only 16 games in four seasons.

Getting depth behind Herbert has to be a priority, and Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh coached McCarthy at Michigan, making the reunion an interesting possibility for Los Angeles. Perhaps Harbaugh could work with him in a way that not only gives him confidence but also allows him to compete with Lance for the backup job.

The Chargers' front office could see McCarthy as an investment. They could bring him in, make him look good, and then either keep him on as the backup or flip him for a better pick than they spent to acquire him.

3. New York Jets

Geno Smith can't be the Jets' long-term answer at quarterback. His backup this season is Cade Klubnik, a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He should be considered a project based on his inconsistency in college.

McCarthy would be an instant upgrade as a backup thanks to his 10 games of NFL experience and time with the Vikings. He would have time to learn under Smith and continue developing until entering a quarterback competition next offseason.

Getting a player like that for a late pick in the 2027 NFL Draft makes a lot of sense for the Jets, who should be looking to completely overhaul their roster over the next few years. It wouldn't hurt for them to kick the tires on a national champion with some NFL experience.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.