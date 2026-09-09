J.J. McCarthy Has No One to Blame But Himself for Vikings' QB3 Demotion

As Week 1's clash with the Packers looms, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke to the press on Wednesday afternoon and officially named Carson Wentz as the backup quarterback (h/t Vikings) for Kyler Murray on Sunday. This leaves J.J. McCarthy as the team’s emergency QB3, quite the fall from grace after starting his first NFL game one year ago this week. While many saw it coming, the decision to demote a former top -ten pick to QB3 is still a weighty one.

After a QB competition between Murray and McCarthy ended shortly into camp, questions emerged around McCarthy’s readiness to even serve in a backup capacity. O’Connell’s decision showcases his thoughts loud and clear. But what ultimately led to benching the 23-year-old QB who was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week one year ago?

The answer is layered, to say the least.

One year ago J.J. McCarthy was named NFC Offensive Player of The Week. Today he was named QB3.



What a total mess from anyone and everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/AtaMdAVkoC — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) September 9, 2026

The best ability is availability

Let's start with the obvious issue: J.J. McCarthy cannot stay on the field long enough to develop properly. From missing his entire season with a torn meniscus to missing games in 2025 with ankle, hand, and head injuries, McCarthy’s ten starts over two years simply have not allowed him the reps needed to grow as a pro QB.

McCarthy even missed the team's third preseason game against the Broncos after sustaining an ankle injury against the Ravens, giving extra reps to Wentz. The missed time has only made it harder to improve on his disappointing performances.

Indecision and inaccuracy

Outside of McCarthy’s optimism-inspiring preseason performance against the Raiders in 2024, he’s largely looked totally lost on the field. His timing, delivery, and mechanics have always been off, leading to wildly inaccurate ball placement. He seems to be processing the field more slowly than everyone else, leading to constant passing miscues.

There was hope this would no longer be an issue this offseason, but an inconsistent camp and disappointing preseason only made those issues more apparent.

Vikings fans can argue that the writing was on the wall for J.J. McCarthy back in training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second preseason game against the Ravens was an especially brutal showing from No. 9. After a truly exciting 50-yard completion to Tai Felton, McCarthy completely collapsed in the red zone. He missed multiple touchdown opportunities, culminating in a brutal overthrow of Myles Price, who was wide open in the front of the end zone.

That performance, and the injury that ended it, may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Wentz, on the other hand? No frills, limited skills, but a much safer option. The bottom line was simple: the Vikings needed a QB who would limit mistakes if they had to step in for Murray, and Wentz seemed significantly less erratic than the third-year QB.

We’ll see what this means long-term for the Vikings’ former 10th overall pick, but for now, the outlook doesn't seem promising.

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