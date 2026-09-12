3 Vikings Who Could Be Traded Before September Is Over

The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for their season opener on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. While that is a game the purple and gold can't look past, the future of some players on the 53-man roster doesn't feel secure.

Whether it is a player who isn't a great fit for the Vikings or someone Minnesota needs to cut ties with, trying to get some compensation for a player rather than releasing them makes a lot of sense for the front office.

Although the trade deadline for the 2026 NFL season is still two months away, there is a chance that at least one player from head coach Kevin O'Connell's roster will be traded before the end of September.

No. 1: J.J. McCarthy, quarterback

By now, it feels like a parting of J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings is inevitable. The No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was demoted to QB3 heading into Week 1 this season and hasn't shown improvement from last season, when he was handed the starting position but looked uncomfortable in that role.

McCarthy's 57.6 completion percentage and throwing 11 touchdowns to 12 interceptions leave a lot to be desired. When adding in five fumbles and 27 times being sacked, it is clear that something isn't working with him under center.

Minnesota has been patient with McCarthy, even allowing Sam Darnold to leave in free agency after a great year with the Vikings. Darnold went on to win the Super Bowl with the Seahawks, while McCarthy has played ten games in two seasons.

The biggest question is whether there is a team out there willing to give up any kind of asset to acquire the 23-year-old quarterback. Minnesota will have to shop him around the league to see if there are any interested franchises, ESPN insider Adam Schefter said on "Get Up" that it's "probably best for both sides" if he isn't traded, but it would be tough for general manager Nolan Teasley not to consider a solid offer.

No. 2: Jordan Addison, wide receiver

It would be moderately surprising to see the Vikings trade Jordan Addison, considering his value as a pass catcher. However, for the right compensation, it would make sense for Minnesota to trade away the former first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jordan Addison is a prime Vikings trade chip. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Addison is entering the final year of his rookie contract with Minnesota. The Vikings have already announced that they are exercising the fifth-year option on him, meaning he will cost the team about $18 million in 2027, according to Spotrac.

If Minnesota can shed that huge cap hit while getting compensation in return, the team will have to consider it. Addison might be the Vikings' No. 2 option in the pass game, but he also has several legal issues in the past. In 2024, he had a major traffic violation, and he was arrested again in 2024 on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Odds are that the Vikings would love to keep Addison, but solid wide receivers can fetch a solid price on the trade block. Not only that, but other WRs have been getting expensive contract extensions lately, and it may be up to the front office to decide if Addison is worth that investment.

No. 3: Ivan Pace, linebacker

It's a bit surprising that Ivan Pace made the Vikings' 53-man roster this season after being demoted from starter last year. After losing his starting gig to Eric Wilson, Pace seemed to be in the doghouse with the coaching staff.

He was already the third interior linebacker for the Vikings, but when Minnesota drafted Jake Golday in the second round, it looked like Pace's time with the purple and gold was running out. Surprisingly, he still made the 53-man roster, but will now compete with the rookie for playing time as a backup.

Pace has played nearly 1,500 defensive snaps for the Vikings since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2023. There are a lot of teams where he could provide great depth or possibly even be a starter. Meanwhile, Minnesota will be developing Golday, which will limit Pace's opportunities.

To get as much value as possible for Pace, a trade would have to be done soon. The NFL is a league where recent success is valuable, and the longer Minnesota holds onto Pace, the less value they might be able to get for an asset like the 25-year-old linebacker.

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