The Vikings are rolling at 2-0, but that doesn't mean everything is sunshine and rainbows. The offense has struggled, injuries are mounting and a few players have seen their stock plummet before even reaching the end of September.

With key decisions looming ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Buccaneers, how will the Vikings handle some of these concerns? Here are three uncomfortable truths that Minnesota has to face in the coming days.

1. Elevate Jerome Ford off the practice squad

Aaron Jones showed he still has plenty left in the tank after handling 23 carries in the win over Chicago. Although the 31-year-old RB proved that he can be the bell cow, the Vikings may not necessarily want to go down that route, given his age and how much of the season remains.

With at least three more games until Jordan Mason returns, Minnesota would ideally take a bit of tread off Jones's tires by finding an RB2 to shoulder some of the load. At the same time, with only a sixth-round rookie and a trio of veterans who recently joined the team as the backup options, that dream may be more of a nightmare.

DeeJay Dallas played last week as the No. 2 back, but registered just two carries for eight yards. Rookie RB Demond Claiborne saw two snaps and reeled in one pass for two yards. Jerome Ford, meanwhile, wasn't elevated for last week's game, but may actually be the one who could provide the most production if called upon.

Former Browns RB Jerome Ford has a real shot at being activated this weekend, given how dire the Vikings' RB outlook looks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ford is a strong runner who also offers receiving qualities that Dallas and Claiborne can't match. He's got 107 receptions for 647 yards and five touchdowns over the past three seasons and would be the ideal third-down back to spell Jones.

Ford has been with the team for just over a week, but it's possible he gets some work already on Sunday.

2. Find the eventual 53-man victim for Kyle Van Noy's promotion

This Sunday will likely mark Kyle Van Noy's third and final practice squad elevation. League rules allow players three elevations before they need to be officially moved to the 53-man roster, meaning Van Noy will be booting someone off the roster in the coming days. The veteran has just two tackles and as many pressures in a reserve role so far, clearly providing key edge depth moving forward.

The most likely candidate to get bumped is cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn, who has been inactive for both of the Vikings' games this season. With established starters in Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers and James Pierre, and the talented rookie Charles "Chuck" Demmings waiting in the wings, Vaughn looks to be the easy choice for a demotion. He was a bit of a surprise to make the 53-man roster back in August, and likely would slide through waivers and make it back to the practice squad

Another possible option could be backup center Nick Samac, who has also been inactive for back-to-back weeks after signing with Minnesota just before the season.

3. Begin exploring Jay Ward trade

After taking over the starting duties halfway through 2025, Jay Ward has completely fallen out of favor in the safety room in 2026.

Despite playing 249 defensive snaps last year in the midst of a five-game win streak, Ward has been relegated back to solely a special teams role this season. He currently sits well behind Harrison Smith, Joshua Metellus, Theo Jackson and Jacob Thomas, and rookie Jakobe Thomas is still working his way back to health.

The 26-year-old Ward may be a possible trade candidate if Minnesota can't find a spot for him. Despite a strong showing in 2025 and an impressive camp and preseason, Ward is at the bottom rung again in the safety group. The reasoning for that is unclear for now, and perhaps the return of Smith and Jacob Thomas's emergence have made him expendable.

Whatever the reason, trading Ward for a late Day 3 pick may be more valuable than the couple of special teams reps he's giving the team now. It's a surprising development for what looked to be an ascending player, but Ward just doesn't seem to have a spot on this defense anymore.

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