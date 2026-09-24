Vikings Ignored an Offseason Concern That's Already Come Back to Haunt Them

The Vikings are 2-0, their defense is elite, and the passing offense has yet to hit its stride. Safe to say, there’s more than enough reason for optimism in the Twin Cities. However, one area is already becoming a major concern, and it’s one that was supposed to be a core identity for the 2026 Vikings.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell spent the offseason emphasizing a new focus on the run game, led by assistant HC Frank Smith. So far, it’s apparent he meant what he said. Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason both contributed key touchdowns in Week 1’s victory against the Packers, while Jones acted as the team’s workhorse back in a messy Week 2 win in Chicago.

Now, the Vikings may very well be without both by Week 3.

The desire to prioritize the run game is clear, but one key thing is already lacking three weeks into the season: depth, and those with a keen eye saw it coming months ago.

Vikings have no one to blame but themselves for current RB concerns

O’Connell announced on Wednesday that Jones would miss practice due to a knee injury, leaving his status uncertain for Sunday’s game in Tampa. This comes a week after Mason landed on injured reserve with a thumb injury, keeping him off the field for at least four weeks.

Kevin O’Connell discusses the RB room with Jordan Mason on IR and Aaron Jones missing practice today. pic.twitter.com/yjWCMps9UG — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) September 23, 2026

This leaves recent practice squad promotion DeeJay Dallas and sixth-round rookie Demond Claiborne as the next men up if Jones can't play Sunday. Only problem? Dallas was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s injury report with a toe injury (h/t: Vikings). Given the scarcity and health in the room, the Vikes are likely to promote either Jerome Ford or Jaret Patterson from the practice squad, both of whom were signed in the last ten days.

To be blunt, Jones missing Sunday’s game would be just about the worst possible outcome for the room, only three games into the season. But how did we get here? Could it have been prevented? Is there any way to make it right? The answers are complex.

Vikings showed no urgency in adding talent to the run game this spring

Minnesota entered the offseason with interim general manager Rob Brzezinski under the assumption that they’d be parting ways with Jones, even telling him they intended to release him at the start of the new league year in March (h/t: ESPN's Adam Schefter).

The two sides eventually agreed on a revised one-year contract to keep him in purple once free agency started. The Vikings did look at least one other option, though, having interest in veteran RB Travis Etienne before he ultimately signed with the Saints. His four-year, $48 million deal was ultimately out of Minnesota’s price range, leading to a pivot back to Jones.

Then came the NFL Draft in April, which seemed like an opportunity to add young talent to the room who could eventually step in for Jones after 2026. While the 2026 RB class was seen to be weaker than next year’s group, many in the fanbase hoped Minnesota would take a swing on a back in the middle rounds.

Nebraska back and Twin Cities native Emmett Johnson was one name closely tied to the Vikings (h/t: Vikingz Fan Page). Other names of interest included Washington’s Jonah Coleman and Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr.

Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson said the #Vikings are “definitely interested” in him. Johnson, the Minneapolis native, met with Minnesota a few times, including on a top 30 visit:



“I told them I said if y’all take a chance on me, it’s gonna the best thing that they ever did. But if… pic.twitter.com/inArSXfZtG — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) April 16, 2026

The two backs went 108th to the Broncos and 122nd to the Raiders. This came shortly after the Vikings used Pick 97 on Northwestern tackle Caleb Tiernan and Pick 98 on Miami safety Jakobe Thomas, neither of whom has made a contribution through two games. Johnson would be drafted by the Chiefs at pick 161, two spots after the Vikings selected Michigan fullback Max Bredeson.

To the team’s credit, they did eventually draft a running back, using the 198th selection on Demond Claiborne out of Wake Forest.

Claiborne's speed and explosive burst were truly impressive in camp, but his inability to pass-block or consistently protect the football presents major hurdles to trusting him with consistent reps. So far, Claiborne was made inactive for Week 1’s matchup with the Packers and totaled one reception for two yards in Week 2.

Where do the Vikings go from here?

So what can be done now? In all honesty, not much, but there is always one option.

I don't see the Vikings and new GM Nolan Teasley making a major trade for a running back midseason, mainly because the team desperately needs to retain its draft capital. With additional uncertainty at quarterback, wideout, center and more going forward, spending premium draft capital to right a wrong from the spring seems short-sighted.

Instead, I see the team possibly turning to a familiar face as Jones and Mason heal up: Cam Akers.

Although this has become a meme, it still makes sense for the Vikings to continue their now-annual tradition of bringing in Akers by signing the current free agent. He has familiarity with the franchise and O’Connell’s offensive scheme. Akers rushed for 454 yards and two touchdowns on 107 carries while converting 21 catches into 122 receiving yards and another two scores in parts of three seasons with the Purple and Gold.

A quick introduction to Smith’s new outside run scheme should have him ready to make an impact. Heck, he can even play quarterback if the team gets desperate enough (h/t: NFL).

Cam Akers takes the direct snap and... THROWS A TD 🇬🇧 @NFLUKIRE



MINvsCLE on @nflnetwork

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/xdP5O5WOGA — NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2025

The biggest takeaway of all?

The Vikings need to be aggressive in addressing the RB room next offseason, whether in free agency or in April’s draft. They simply cannot afford to face this level of uncertainty going forward.

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