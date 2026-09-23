The Biggest Decision Kevin O’Connell Got Right Against the Bears (And What It Means Moving Forward)

Think back on the Vikings’ best wins of the Kevin O’Connell era.

Chances are you’re thinking of the 2022 win in Buffalo, the greatest comeback in NFL history against the Colts or a last-second win in Seattle in 2024. What do all of these games have in common? A heavy reliance on O’Connell’s pass-heavy offensive philosophy.

But Sunday’s game in Chicago was memorable for other reasons, as it continued to show O’Connell’s growth in less-than-ideal circumstances.

O’Connell spoke last week about coaching and learning through adversity, making it clear that he hopes to avoid past mistakes when his offense cannot operate as intended. This trend in increased self-awareness carries back to last season, as the Vikings became the first team in NFL history this week to win four straight games with four different starting quarterbacks (h/t: ESPN's Kevin Seifert).



Per ESPN Research: The Vikings are the first team in NFL history to win 4 consecutive games with 4 different starting QBs.



(The 2015-16 Texans did it over two regular seasons, but they had a playoff game mixed in, without a change in the starter.) — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) September 21, 2026

Even when he’s unable to operate his ideal offense, O’Connell is finding ways to win, and Sunday’s wet-and-muddy battle at Soldier Field was the best example yet.

O’Connell’s game plan matched the moment in Week 2

The Vikings’ offensive game plan on Sunday was a stark departure from their typical focus on high-flying explosive passes, and it was entirely intentional. With backup QB Carson Wentz under center and rain pouring down throughout the game, O’Connell leaned heavily on his running game, even though it was far from full strength.

Jordan Mason was placed on the injured reserve last week with a thumb injury, meaning the team would have to rely on practice squad call-up DeeJay Dallas and rookie Demond Claiborne to provide relief to starting back Aaron Jones Sr.

Dallas and Claiborne’s impact in the run game was nearly nonexistent, with Dallas rushing for eight yards on two carries and Claiborne not even having a rush attempt. The team was also missing wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who was added largely due to his impact as a run blocker.

The passing game provided no favors, as Wentz finished with 11-of-20 passing for 143 yards and no touchdowns, while Justin Jefferson managed only three catches for 55 yards on the day. Jordan Addison also failed to impact the game, securing only two catches for 21 yards as his slow start to 2026 continued.

Despite a long list of obstacles, O’Connell kept relying on the run game—Jones in particular. The veteran RB finished with 105 hard-earned yards on the day and was the bell cow for the Vikings’ offense, taking a beating along the way. Despite not jumping off the stat sheet, the team likely does not win that game without Jones’ gritty effort.

O’Connell sang Jones’ praises on Monday (h/t: Vikings):

He’s an absolute warrior. You go into a game like that, and you tell me that it’s gonna be those conditions, no Jauan Jennings, and no, more importantly, JP (Mason). Kevin O'Connell on Aaron Jones Sr.

O’Connell also made sure the team took advantage of the rainy weather in the Twin Cities to hold an extended Friday practice outdoors. O’Connell said after the game that the team used the time to work on ball security and test cleats in the wet conditions.

Kevin O'Connell on playing in the rain during game in Chicago pic.twitter.com/15QBa20Mj1 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 20, 2026

The biggest takeaway so far for the Vikings’ offense through two games?

O’Connell is focused on finding wins; however, he can get them. Sunday’s victory was a truly ugly black-and-blue beatdown, but thanks to O’Connell’s adjustments and playcalling, the Vikings emerged victorious in the kind of game they likely wouldn't win in previous seasons. His evolution as a coach is a reason for significant optimism, especially as the team’s defense continues to dominate under defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

We’ll see what O’Connell has in store offensively for the Bucs as his starting QB returns this weekend.

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