One Starting Job the Vikings Are Happy They Don't Have to Answer Today

The Minnesota Vikings were busy this offseason acquiring talent to fill holes on the roster. While they were able to gather some great talent through free agency and the draft, some starting jobs are still very much up in the air.

One complicated position is on the Vikings' offensive line. There was hope that former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had solved that problem when he signed former Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly to a two-year deal.

Kelly's time in Minnesota was highlighted by a struggle to stay on the field. Concussions became a major issue for the former No. 18 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and he was forced to retire after just one season with the purple and gold.

Vikings center position still a major question mark that needs answering in training camp

Last season, versatile offensive lineman Blake Brandel filled in for Ryan Kelly when needed. He seemed to get better at the job as he spent more time there. Now, he appears to be the front-runner for the starting job during the 2026 NFL season. But the decision won't be a straightforward one for Kevin O'Connell, who is going to have to take full advantage of training camp to figure out the depth chart.

Michael Jurgens was a seventh-round pick of Minnesota's in 2024, and there is always hope that he can take the next step and be ready for a bigger role.

Brandel's bigger competition, though, comes in the form of Gavin Gerhardt. A seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Gerhardt is a six-foot-four, 310-pound center out of Cincinnati who was a team captain at the college level.

Brandel's NFL experience gives him a leg up on Jurgens and Gerhardt, but that doesn't mean one of the young offensive linemen won't show great potential during training camp and the preseason. If they showcase the capability to start, that could make Kevin O'Connell's decision on who to start even more difficult.

The other spots on the offensive line are solidified. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, left guard Donovan Jackson, right guard Will Fries, and right tackle Brian O'Neill should all be considered locks to start on the offensive line. The only question is who will be joining them at center.

Last season, the Minnesota Vikings offense was dreadful. They were inconsistent and ineffective at times. With help from a solid offensive line and better quarterback play, the 2026 version of the purple and gold could be poised to put a lot more points on the board.