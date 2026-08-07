3 Vikings Are Thriving (While 2 Struggle) in Training Camp

Training camp is an important time for teams like the Minnesota Vikings to get their players up to speed for the upcoming season. Making a positive impression in practices can lead to a bigger role on the team and more trust from the coaching staff.

Although it has only been a week since the Vikings opened training camp, there are players who are separating themselves from the others based on their performances. Several of those players are under-the-radar individuals who are attending practices in Eagan, Minnesota, for the first time and making a name for themselves by making plays.

While some of those performances were good, others were not as encouraging.

While some Minnesota Vikings players are thriving in training camp, others are struggling to make a positive impression

Thriving: Charles Demmings, CB

There is no bigger surprise in Vikings training camp than rookie defensive back Charles Demmings. The fifth-round draft pick out of Stephen F. Austin State University emerged as one of the best performers in the secondary, earning praise for his coverage skills and high motor. His six-foot-one, 193-pound frame only helps his case, as he can match up well against any receiver, even superstar pass-catcher Justin Jefferson.

Struggling: Blake Brandel, center

Without a quality performance from the center, plays can be dead before they even get into the hands of the quarterback. Blake Brandel made the switch to center last year due to injuries on the team and now looks to be the favorite to be the starter in 2026. However, his snaps out of the shotgun during training camp have left much to be desired. These are the kind of mistakes that cannot afford to happen when the regular season kicks off.

Thriving: Max Bredeson, fullback

Drafted to replace C.J. Ham, who retired after the 2025 season, Michigan fullback Max Bredeson has earned praise during camp for his effort and has worked hard after practices to improve his technique. His positive impressions from training camp only echo what the Vikings loved about him in college and give a lot of hope that he can be a long-term answer for Kevin O'Connell's offense.

Struggling: J.J. McCarthy, quarterback

What started as an open quarterback competition between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy to become the starting quarterback is already shifting to focus on Murray getting a majority of first-team snaps with the team. While Minnesota's first-round pick in 2024 hasn't had a terrible camp in terms of passing, he has failed to keep pace with Murray and keep the competition competitive.

Thriving: Gavin Bartholomew, tight end

The Minnesota Vikings have quality tight ends on the roster. T.J. Hockenson is on track for a bounce-back year, while Josh Oliver had a career-high four touchdowns last season while being considered a blocking specialist. Making the team as the third right end will be a challenge, but Gavin Bartholomew is making a great case for that spot by turning heads at training camp and forcing coaches to take another look. He missed all of last season with a back injury but looks to make an impact in his second season with the purple and gold.

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