3 Vikings Coaching Decisions I'd Make If I Were Kevin O'Connell Ahead of the Lions Game in Week 8

It's typically safe to assume that most 6-0 teams shouldn't change much, but the Vikings aren't most 6-0 teams. The defense is elite, the offense is not, and the meat of the schedule is coming up. With Detroit on deck, the Vikings are about to be put to their first real test in weeks.

With some key injuries, the trade deadline approaching, and a struggling offense, here's how I would handle Week 8 if I were in head coach Kevin O'Connell's shoes.

1. Sit Aaron Jones

Jones left Sunday's game after re-aggravating his already sprained MCL, and now popped up as a DNP on this week's first injury report. The veteran runner has been gutting it out while Jordan Mason recovered from his own injuries, but it's time the Vikings let Jones take a back seat against the Lions for a few key reasons.

Jones' knee likely only gets worse throughout the season, but a week off might delay the inevitable for a bit longer. It also gives the team the opportunity to get an unobstructed view of Mason carrying the load, and determine if changes need to be made at the quickly approaching trade deadline. If Mason stumbles, it could be the sign the Vikings need to bring in an acquisition.

Regardless, the Vikings will need Jones in the playoffs, and shoving him out there against Detroit on one leg with limited or no practice feels unnecessary.

2. Treat Justin Jefferson like a WR1

Even acknowledging the suboptimal quarterback play this season, Jefferson still has yet to notch a 100-yard game, and hasn't even been targeted more than seven times since Week 1.

For as talented as he is, it's almost criminal how little the Vikings look his way. Coverages, chemistry with Kyler Murray, and even Jefferson's sprained ankle are all certainly factors, but in the wise words of Kevin O'Connell, "If you go looking for an excuse, you'll find one."

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) practices before the game against the against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's time that O'Connell heeds his own advice and starts treating Jefferson like the superstar he is. There's surely more that he and the offense could be doing to get No. 18 more involved, and frankly it's somewhat concerning that they haven't schemed him open more. Heck, he doesn't even need to be open, just get the ball in the air.

3. Keep Caleb Banks on the pine this week

Assuming running back Jahmyr Gibbs plays (he popped up on Wednesday's injury report with a shoulder injury), the Vikings won't be afforded any luxuries of getting extended looks at their bench players. First-round pick Caleb Banks has seen a steady diet of a dozen or so snaps per game thus far, but Sunday's game might one of those time when Minnesota needs every minute they can get from the starters.

Gibbs is a home run threat on every play, and last week the Colts' Jonathan Taylor showed just what can happen with the developing rookie on the field, ripping off a 38-yard touchdown as Banks got bulldozed out of the way. While it's in the Vikings' best interest long-term to keep giving Banks live action, it wouldn't be at all surprising if O'Connell leans heavily on Jalen Redmond to stop the powerful Lions offense.

Banks has 11 tackles, including one for loss, but his 30.2 Pro Football Focus grade highlights his growing pains, and Detroit isn't the team to test those.

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