Ranking the Most Likely Positions the Vikings Could Target at Trade Deadline

At 6-0, the Vikings are a team that could be serious buyers at the trade deadline and may address more than one position.

A struggling offense and a defense lacking veteran depth could lead the Vikings to make a deal for several players. So, which positions are the most likely targets for a team looking to make a deep postseason run? Let's take a look, starting with a potential blockbuster trade.

1. Running back

This should come as no surprise despite the Vikings already boasting two well-respected runners. Both Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason have been decent in 2026, each averaging a respectable 4.2 yards per carry, but Minnesota also knows they're leaving a lot on the bone here too.

Neither is particularly explosive, and quarterback Kyler Murray owns the Vikings' longest rush of the season at 35 yards. Combine those restrictions with Jones' nagging knee issue, and you get a pair of rushers who don't exactly strike fear into many defenses.

For this offense to open up, the Vikings need a back who can be a game-breaker and make defenses think twice about leaving two high safeties--something opposing defenses are currently doing over 50% of the time against the Minnesota offense. Clearly, the lackluster run game isn't making things any easier on Murray and the receivers.

Jonathan Taylor or Saquon Barkley are the obvious splash candidates. But a complementary back with some home-run ability could be a more palatable solution to bring some juice to this backfield.

2. Guard

The Vikings reportedly had some interest in the Colts' All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson before he was sent to the Seattle Seahawks, so there's certainly reason to assume Minnesota could be in on a few other options up front as well.

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) leaves the field Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, after losing a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After losing Donovan Jackson for the season, the Vikings have attempted to navigate the season with undrafted free agent Joe Huber at left guard and an underwhelming Will Fries on the right side. All options should theoretically be on the table: either a short-term rental or a potential future right guard if the Vikings decide to move on from Fries.

With Nelson slipping away for the relatively modest price of a third-rounder in 2027 and a fifth in 2028, it seems the Vikings aren't willing to break the bank for a guard upgrade. Still, it wouldn't be too difficult to find an upgrade at a reasonable cost. The Las Vegas Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson could be a potential name to watch.

3. Defensive line

Jalen Redmond picked right back up where he left off in 2025 and is graded as a top-10 defensive tackle by Pro Football Focus through seven weeks. Levi Drake Rodriguez has also enjoyed a nice year as a first-time starter, but the clear lack of depth behind them may lead Minnesota to bring in a veteran.

Rookies Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange have shown brief flashes in 2026, but have also looked very much like first-year players. The duo was blasted out of the stratosphere on Jonathan Taylor's 38-yard touchdown run last week, and the Vikings may be looking for a bit more reliability until their youngsters develop.

However, barring injury, this position isn't a dire need, and the Vikings won't shake things up too much here outside of a possible depth addition. The Colts already dealt DeForest Buckner, but Grover Stewart is a name to watch, as he adds veteran presence and much-needed pass rush from the inside.

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