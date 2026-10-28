Vikings Verdict: Judging J.J. McCarthy, RB Trade Targets & Other Overreactions Ahead of Week 8

The Vikings are 6-0, but it hasn't stopped fans from casting doom up and down the roster. Despite the unblemished record, the play itself has often been lacking, and the team may need to make some dramatic changes sooner rather than later.

Is a blockbuster trade in the cards? Do the Vikings have a Justin Jefferson problem? Let's dive into those and more overreactions ahead of Week 8.

Vikings are a star RB away from becoming unstoppable

At 6-0, the Vikings could, and maybe should, be buyers at the upcoming trade deadline. And one position that makes a ton of sense is adding at running back. Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones Sr. are fine enough, but therein lies the issue.

Fine gets you some solid numbers, decent pass protection, and good reliability. What fine won't get you is a scared defense, explosive, game-changing plays, and someone to take over the game when and if Kyler Murray stumbles.

Trading for a top talent like Jonathan Taylor or Saquon Barkley, just to name a few, wouldn't come cheap, and the Vikings would have to dig deep into the stash of 2027 draft picks to acquire them. On the one hand, a second- or even first-round pick is a lot to give up for a veteran at a position that almost requires youth.

But on the other hand, when else will your team be 6-0 with a generational defense?

A potential Jonathan Taylor trade could be worth the Vikings' effort and resources if it means getting that much closer to a Super Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the 32nd ranked team in offensive success rate, the Vikings offense is clearly still missing something. Getting better at running back won't solve everything, but there aren't many other feasible ways to improve this ailing offense by December.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

J.J. McCarthy is already (another) one that got away

After just two games, McCarthy really already has the media talking about how the Giants could be moving on from Jaxson Dart in favor of their newest signal caller. Truly. He's thrown for nearly 500 yards in just five quarters over the last two weeks for New York, and is either in some sort of brief flow state or the Vikings just let another franchise quarterback out the door.

It's truthfully way too early to have an opinion on McCarthy's future.

After all, his first career start against the Bears in 2025 saw him win Offensive Player of the Week, just to follow it up with two interceptions in a 22-6 beatdown against Atlanta the following week. His career sample size is still just too small. Still, at 23 and with obvious arm talent, the question of why the Vikings moved on so early and for so little in return is certainly an annoyance, at the very least.

McCarthy may not end up being the answer in New York either, but it's clear his ceiling is years away from being reached, and the Vikings bailing on their youngster so early is surely disappointing. It's hard to know what went on behind the scenes, but he probably should've gotten another stab at the starting job with Minnesota in 2027.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

Minnesota has a Justin Jefferson problem

Jefferson is, and has been, known as one of the best receivers in the game, but the Vikings seem to be the last to know.

Despite all his talents, Jefferson is averaging just 6.2 targets per game, a far cry from the 11.1 or 11.5 numbers that other top players like Jaxson Smith-Njigba or Ceedee Lamb are seeing, respectively. Jefferson also has yet to eclipse 100 yards in a game this season, and even his 1,000-yard streak could very much be in danger if he misses another game or two.

The Vikings aren't making Justin Jefferson as big a focal point on offense as they should be. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, the Vikings aren't airing the ball out 40 times per game, instead focusing on safe, smart, small-ball, but it's hard to forgive not targeting your best player. Clearly, other teams have figured out ways to scheme and then eventually throw to their top option. So what's the deal here?

It's possible that Murray and Jefferson are still working out chemistry issues, or that Jefferson still isn't 100% after spraining his ankle against Tampa Bay. Those are potentially valid, but for the most part, there's really no reason the Vikings shouldn't be looking Jefferson's way on nearly every dropback.

As great as it is to never turn the ball over by only throwing four-yard flat passes to tight ends and running backs, eventually the training wheels have to come off for a grown-up offense.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

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