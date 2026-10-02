3 Vikings Lineup Decisions I'd Make If I Were Kevin O'Connell in Week 4

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has certainly caught some heat this week. From moving on from 23-year-old quarterback J.J. McCarthy to putting out the league's 32nd-ranked offense through three games, it's not been the best week to be him.

Still, the Vikings are 3-0, and plenty is going well too. With the Dolphins up next on the docket in Week 4, here are three things I'd do if I were in O'Connell's shoes this week, starting with a no-brainer decision.

1. Sit Justin Jefferson

Star Vikings wideout Jefferson is dealing with a sprained ankle that O'Connell has called a day-to-day injury. The star wide receiver was a DNP for practice on Wednesday and Thursday. As much as Jefferson will fight to suit up on Sunday, the Vikings are probably better off long-term sitting him.

The offense isn't exactly humming, and leaving the best player on the bench won't do it any favors. Kyler Murray was just 6-for-18 after Jefferson exited against the Buccaneers, and no one outside of Jordan Addison really stepped up. But the race is long, and Minnesota will need Jefferson for much more than a Week 4 matchup against the 0-3 Dolphins.

Sure, it's the poster child for a classic trap game, but this is one of the most winnable games on the schedule, and Jefferson can heal for a week.

2. Elevating Dillon Bell off the practice squad

Dillon Bell was elevated once already for the Bears game, but ended up playing just one offensive snap. Now, with Jefferson ailing and the run game sputtering, it makes sense to elevate a player who could possibly inject a little life into both aspects of the offense.

Bell looked good in the preseason, notching seven catches for 59 yards and two rushes for 27. He's looked at by some as a young Deebo Samuel, thanks to his running back build and his dual-threat ability to run and receive. In college, he racked up 119 catches and 51 rushes as a do-it-all player at Georgia. It's no secret that both the passing and run game could use some juice, and while Bell isn't ready for an every-down role, he could provide a jolt off the bench.

It'd be in the Vikings' best interest to expand Dillon Bell's usage in Week 4. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far this season, behind Jefferson and Addison, Jauan Jennings, Myles Price and Tai Felton have combined for a grand total of one catch for one yard. That's not exactly inspiring if Jefferson misses time, and Bell may be the spark this offense needs with some screens and a rush or two out of the backfield.

3. Double Caleb Banks's snaps

It's time. Caleb Banks hasn't been dominant on tape or racked up gaudy numbers, but he's been solid, and this feels like the perfect game to get him some valuable reps. The 2026 first-rounder has played just 64 snaps this year and saw a season-low 12 last week, but the hapless Dolphins could be a great week to turn the rookie loose.

After losing De'Von Achane for the season, the Dolphins' already anemic offense is now on life support. If the Vikings take care of business as they should, it could provide the opportunity to see more of the rookie in action. Banks has flashed at times and looked like a raw, developmental project at others. He's got seven tackles, including one for loss, and a respectable 9% pressure rate.

Still, there's no teacher like live action, and the Vikings need to find out what the rookie has at some point. It's not like they've shown any impatience with recent first-round picks or anything...

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