3 Bold Predictions as Vikings Seek 4-0 Start vs. the Dolphins in Week 4

The 3-0 Vikings return home to U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday as they welcome the winless Dolphins to town.

Of course, the game itself has largely taken a back seat in discourse to the J.J. McCarthy trade and the team's current offensive struggles. That said, nothing would bring everyone together quite like a blowout home victory, and luckily for Vikings fans, there’s a real chance they'll see one this weekend.

As the Purple and Gold prepare to battle for a fourth consecutive win, here are my three bold predictions for when the Vikings host the Dolphins this Sunday.

1. Kyler Murray, Vikings' offense find their flow

I won’t dodge the obvious: the Vikings offense has been wildly disappointing through three weeks of football. Kyler Murray’s week one concussion, poor Chicago weather and Justin Jefferson’s ankle injury in Tampa certainly do help a unit trying to find its identity.

The good news is that the lowest-ranked offense in yards per game has nowhere to go but up, and Miami may be the perfect opponent.

The Dolphins defense has given up the 14th-most yards in the league, which is far from the dumpster fire you might expect given their winless record. But where do they struggle most? Getting to the quarterback. The Dolphins are dead last in the NFL with zero sacks through three games.

The Vikings, by contrast, lead the league with 14. This may be the perfect matchup for the already-shifty Murray, letting him stand confidently in the pocket while his receivers work to find space.

I predict Murray will have the best game of his short tenure with the Vikings. Mark me down for 250 passing yards and two touchdowns. While Jefferson’s status for Sunday is unknown, his absence from Wednesday’s practice means fellow wideouts Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings need to be prepared to step up in his place if the passing game is to succeed (h/t: Vikings)

2. Vikings' defense creates at least two turnovers

Minnesota is tied for the second-best turnover differential in the NFL at plus-4 (per ESPN). Miami, on the other hand, ranks in the bottom 10 with a minus-1 differential. The already aggressive Vikings defense can widen the turnover margin on Sunday by forcing Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis into poor decisions. With running back De’Von Achane no longer a factor, the Vikings can focus almost exclusively on disrupting Willis all afternoon.

I have the Vikings creating at least two turnovers on Sunday afternoon. Just for fun, I’ll even add another prediction that former Dolphin Andrew Van Ginkel will be responsible for one of them (h/t: NFL)

3. Vikings win by at least 14 points

The Vikings have the league’s sixth-highest point differential of plus-30, while the Dolphins' minus-50 point differential is dead last in the NFL (per ESPN). The Vikings' defensive ability to create chaos and force turnovers will make it difficult for Willis and the Miami offense to get into a rhythm on Sunday. If Murray and the offense can get their feet off the ground, it could get ugly quickly.

Adding to that possibility is the fact that Minnesota is currently the 10.5-point favorite over Miami on FanDuel Sportsbook.

I predict the Vikings will use this as a “get right" game (I know, odd to say for an undefeated team) to finally get the passing game moving in the right direction. The Vikings will win by at least two TDs, and I’m envisioning a 27-10 final score as the Purple and Gold improve to 4-0.

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