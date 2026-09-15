Vikings Verdict: Judging Justin Jefferson, Dallas Turner and Other Overreactions From Packers Win

It's Week 1, a time for rampant speculation and wild overreactions. The Vikings were the worst team in the NFL after three quarters against Green Bay, then finished the game as a Super Bowl contender.

While the team will gradually take shape over the next few weeks, here are four takeaways from Week 1 and rate them as realistic or a blatant overreaction.

Justin Jefferson will be the NFL's next triple crown winner

Jefferson started his 2026 season with a bang, notching eight catches for 92 yards while matching his total touchdown output from 2025 with two scores in Week 1. He's long been touted as quarterback-proof, and last year's 1,000-yard campaign certainly proved that while playing through a revolving door of passers. Now, with some stability from Kyler Murray and even Carson Wentz, he's primed for a career year, but how good can he really be this year?

The Triple Crown for a receiver requires leading the league in catches, yards and touchdowns, and has been done by just 13 players since 1932. Jefferson's former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase is the most recent player to accomplish the feat back in 2024. And while Jefferson has the talent and the quarterbacking to be the next winner, sharing targets with Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings may make it tough to get the sheer volume needed. Despite a quiet outing from his counterparts in Week 1, don't expect that to be the norm moving forward.

Verdict: Overreaction

It's getting late already for Will Fries

After a mostly unimpressive year in 2025, Fries followed it up with another lackluster performance in Week 1, allowing a team high three pressures and one sack. Fries signed a five-year, $87 million deal with the Vikings ahead of last season, but his play has yet to match the contract. His 61.7 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade last season ranked 42nd among all guards, and his 59.9 grade on Sunday is a trend in the wrong direction.

Fries was supposed to solidify the interior of the Vikings line after some string years in Indianapolis, but so far, to put it bluntly, he's been meh. He's still an average starter and will likely maintain that level of production, but he's paid like a top-15 guard in the league. Right now, that's looking like a big overpay for former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

Dallas Turner has 2026 DPOY potential

Turner had an ideal start for a potential claim at a defensive player of the year award, racking up a whopping 10 pressures and a sack. He's been a popular breakout candidate, and at just 23 years old, his ceiling may still be far above him.

Besides his strong start against the Packers, the stars may be aligning everywhere for Turner for a potential DPOY push. Reigning winner Myles Garrett will miss at least four games with a knee injury, opening the door to what will likely be another edge rusher to take home the hardware. The Vikings will presumably have a strong team defense once again, and a 15-to-16 sack campaign from Turner would certainly merit some consideration.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

The Vikings 2027 quarterback is not on the roster

Kyler Murray had the worst possible debut as a Viking, tossing an interception on his first pass and then leaving the game shortly after with a head injury. The 33-year old Carson Wentz filled in admirably, and will be slated to start at least the next game against Chicago. Meanwhile, J.J. McCarthy has been stashed all the way down the depth chart as the third emergency quarterback after losing the battle to Murray this summer.

While it's not exactly a perfect picture, Murray will return shortly, and should provide the floor the Vikings are looking for in 2026 and beyond. McCarthy is almost certainly on his way out of Minnesota, ending a failed experiment of just 10 games at quarterback for the Vikings. But unless the Vikings choose to find another veteran bridge quarterback, or invest in one in the first round of the draft, Murray will get paid.

Verdict: Overreaction

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