5 Pending Vikings Free Agents Already Deserve Contract Extensions

The Vikings are surprising everyone with their hot start to the season. The team's 5-0 record has fans dreaming about an NFC North title and a deep playoff run, which makes the future look bright for the Purple and Gold.

Several key contributors on the Vikings' roster have contracts expiring at the end of the 2026 NFL season. Those players will need an extension to stay in Minnesota; otherwise, they will seek a role with another franchise.

There are five players for Minnesota who will become unrestricted free agents if they aren't re-signed. The problem is that the Vikings are estimated to have approximately $37.5 million in salary cap space, according to Spotrac, but still need to re-sign players and add talent to replace any players who are lost.

5 Vikings have earned contract extensions before Week 7 begins

The offseason is a ways away, but here's a look at the players who have earned contract extensions to stay with the Vikings past the 2026 NFL season.

1. Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB

Pairing Andrew Van Ginkel with Dallas Turner as the Vikings' edge rushers has been a recipe for success this year. To stay with Minnesota, Van Ginkel signed a one-year, $23 million deal and has rewarded the Purple and Gold by racking up 14 combined tackles, eight quarterback hits, four sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception in five games.

The 31-year-old edge rusher has played 249 defensive snaps this season and has a Pro Football Focus grade of 74. His 78.4 pass-rush grade is highlighted by 18 pressures that have kept opposing quarterbacks on their toes.

2. T.J. Hockendson, TE

T.J. Hockenson will be 30 years old next season, but he has been one of the few players to step up offensively this season for the Vikings. In five games, he has caught 23 of 27 targets for 202 yards and a touchdown, earning a 77.5 PFF grade that ranks him fifth among all qualifying tight ends.

T.J. Hockenson should be rewarded for being a bright spot during a dark time for the Vikings' offense this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hockenson is playing the 2026 season on a one-year deal worth $10.25 million, and the two-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher will likely get a similar deal at the conclusion of this season. He hasn't dropped a single pass and has accumulated 80 yards after the catch so far this season, so he shows no signs of slowing down.

3. Blake Cashman, LB

The combination of Eric Wilson and Blake Cashman as Minnesota's interior linebackers has been stout. Cashman is in the final year of his three-year, $22.5 million contract, and the 30-year-old Minnesota native will likely be one of the team's top priorities to re-sign this offseason.

Cashman has played 281 defensive snaps this year on his way to a 73 PFF grade. His solid grade was earned by being a statistical monster this season. He leads the team with 42 combined tackles while having seven hits on opposing quarterbacks, four tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, a pass defense and a fumble recovery.

4. Isaiah Rodgers, CB

Minnesota trusted Isaiah Rodgers to be a breakout player when the team signed him as a free agent, and he has delivered. He is likely going to get a significant raise from the two-year, $11.045 million contract he signed, based on his playing over 90% of the defensive snaps.

Isaiah Rodgers is one of the Vikings' busiest and most productive defenders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, Rodgers has played in all five games so far, getting 15 combined tackles, four pass defenses, an interception, and a fumble recovery. His stellar 87.9 PFF grade shouldn't be a surprise to any fan who has watched him play this season.

5. Jordan Mason, RB

The Vikings are probably moving on from Aaron Jones Sr. at running back after this season, which makes bringing Jordan Mason back even more important. Minnesota's RB2 has missed time recovering from surgery on an injured thumb.

Mason hasn't played enough snaps to qualify for a PFF grade this season, but he had 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Packers. The 27-year-old rusher will get a raise from his previous two-year, $10.5 million contract when general manager Nolan Teasley re-signs him during the offseason.

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